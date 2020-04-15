Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 518 head of cattle selling on April 9, compared to 890 head on April 2 and 809 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $3 to $5 higher in light test. The slaughter cows were firm to $1 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were firm in light test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 45% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 62% cows and 38% were bulls; 7% was replacement cattle with 76% stock cows, 6% were bred cows and 18% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 468 lbs., 170.00; 23 head, 500 to 527 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (172.40); 10 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (142.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 308 lbs., 173.00; 7 head, 416 to 425 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.42); 22 head, 515 to 544 lbs., 143.00 to 157.50 (150.25); 11 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (151.22); 20 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.44); 5 head, 655 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 413 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 475 to 497 lbs., 132.00 to 148.00 (140.86); 6 head, 518 to 534 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (134.27); 5 head, 560 lbs., 142.00; 8 head, 624 lbs., 118.00; 7 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 108.00 to 117.00 (113.03); 6 head, 703 to 708 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (111.99); 15 head, 758 to 785 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.25).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.00);5 head, 478 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 504 to 534 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.57); 25 head, 576 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 303 lbs., 152.00; 5 head, 373 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 435 to 448 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (133.75); 12 head, 495 to 497 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.09); 5 head, 522 lbs., 123.00; 13 head, 550 to 562 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.94); 9 head, 607 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 652 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 728 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.62); 5 head, 403 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 460 to 493 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.52); 6 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.93); 7 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 102.00 to 114.00 (109.70); 6 head, 638 to 643 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.66); 5 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 88.00 to 93.00 (90.07); 5 head, 888 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (132.35); 6 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.90); 5 head, 648 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 668 lbs., 105.00; 6 head, 743 lbs., 97.00; 5 head, 815 lbs., 90.00; 5 head, 858 lbs., 80.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1650 lbs., 59.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 7 head, 1075 to 1255 lbs., 53.00 to 55.00 (54.00) average; 3 head, 1025 to 1295 lbs., 62.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 840 to 1040 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (54.74) average; 7 head, 881 lbs., 44.00 low; 3 head, 675 to 875 lbs., 30.00 to 37.00 (32.73) very low; Bulls 1, 7 head, 1280 to 1690 lbs., 79.00 to 83.00 (81.16) average; 13 head, 1005 to 1683 lbs., 63.50 to 79.00 (70.39) low.
Replacement cattle:
Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 725 to 945 lbs., 72.00 to 86.00 (80.26); 5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 700 to 1163 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (57.58); over 5 years old, open, 10 head, 914 to 1233 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (49.73). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1195 to 1210 lbs., 900.00 to 970.00 (935.22).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 583 to 646 lbs., 1275.00 to 1350.00 (1314.42). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 555 to 608 lbs., 900.00 to 950.00 (923.86).
