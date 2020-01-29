Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,045 head of cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 1,852 head on Jan. 16 and 928 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The receipts for Jan. 23 included 909 head of feeder cattle, 84 head of slaughter cattle and 52 head of replacement cattle compared to the Jan. 16 total, which included 1,611 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 93 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were fully $1 to $3 higher and the slaughter bulls were firm to $1 higher. The stock cows and pairs were firm in a light test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 50% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with about 88% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% ws replacement cattle with 52% stock cows, 41% were bred cows and 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
