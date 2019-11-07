Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 918 head of cattle selling on Oct. 31, compared to 1,372 head on Oct. 24 and 1,244 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, all classes were firm. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 53% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 20% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 62% stock cows, 23% were bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 613 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 703 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 794 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 338 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 369 to 378 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (165.97); 8 head, 416 to 417 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (160.51); 25 head, 528 to 543 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.30); 9 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.08); 9 head, 723 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.67). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 328 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 122.00 to 142.00 (132.19); 34 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 145.00 (134.96); 7 head, 510 to 532 lbs., 127.00; 22 head, 564 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.61); 8 head, 600 to 613 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.01); 5 head, 663 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 708 to 722 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (112.42); 5 870 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 507 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 347 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 358 lbs., 130.00; 31 head, 436 to 449 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.48); 6 head, 455 to 473 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.32); 37 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.80); 13 head, 569 to 592 lbs., 113.50 to 114.00 (113.80); 5 head, 618 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 760 lbs., 104.00; 5 head, 858 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 357 to 395 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.15); 40 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (119.10); 15 head, 527 to 543 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (105.00); 9 head, 552 to 578 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.69); 38 head, 606 to 640 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (106.73); 8 head, 668 to 698 lbs., 94.00 to 104.00 (99.99); 5 head, 792 lbs., 93.00; 5 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.61). Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 360 lbs., 115.00; 20 head, 413 to 434 lbs., 92.00 to 111.00 (104.35); 5 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.44).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 540 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 557 to 572 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.35); 6 head, 663 to 673 lbs., 103.00 to 109.00 (105.98); 15 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 81.00 to 103.00 (96.15); 4 head, 774 lbs,. 107.00; 6 head, 878 to 885 lbs., 76.00 to 90.00 (83.03). Medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 430 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 482 lbs., 116.00; 11 head, 535 to 538 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.37); 5 head, 578 lbs., 107.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1500 lbs., 46.50 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1068 to 1526 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (48.86) average; 2 head, 1275 to 1305 lbs., 52.00 to 54.50 (53.26) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 62 head, 875 to 1305 lbs., 36.00 to 47.00 (41.78) average; 40 head, 725 to 1090 lbs., 34.00 to 37.00 (35.06) low; 5 head, 730 to 850 lbs., 31.00 to 33.00 (31.61) very low. Bulls 1, 7 head, 1540 to 2125 lbs., 71.00 to 77.00 (74.05) average; 14 head, 1077 to 1845 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (65.04) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 4 head, 970 to 993 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (89.97); 5 to 8 years old, open, 15 head, 845 to 1490 lbs., 49.00 to 58.00 (55.04); over 5 years old, open, 14 head, 875 to 1090 lbs., 34.00 to 47.00 (36.10). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 900 to 1228 lbs., 600.00 to 660.00 (655.75).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 700.00 to 870.00 (803.75).
