Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 813 head of cattle selling on April 23, compared to 654 head on April 16 and 338 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 536 head of feeder cattle, 106 head of slaughter cattle and 171 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 405 head of feeder cattle, 157 head of slaughter cattle and 92 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were weak to $1 lower. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate. The quality was rather plain. The supply included 66% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 47% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 74% cows and 26% were bulls; and 21% was replacement cattle with 31% stock cows, 23% were bred cows, 34% were cow-calf pairs and 12% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
