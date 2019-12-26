Producers Livestock Auction, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,034 head of cattle selling on Dec. 19, compared to 1,139 head on Dec. 12 and 875 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 50% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 57% stock cows, 20% were bred cows and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%. Producers Livestock Auction will be closed for two weeks for the holidays. The next cattle sale will be Jan. 9.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 640 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.85); 5 head, 705 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 328 to 348 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (168.07); 7 head, 416 to 443 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.56); 5 head, 493 lbs., 160.00; 20 head, 513 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.71); 31 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (142.69); 6 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (134.62); 6 head, 658 to 668 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (128.97); 5 head, 790 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 217 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 270 lbs., 152.00; 2 head, 313 lbs., 157.00; 20 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (157.61); 36 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (152.51); 34 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (150.85); 11 head, 512 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (128.46); 5 head, 583 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (120.68); 5 head, 758 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 417 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 475 to 477 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 423 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 478 lbs., 143.00; 19 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (129.92); 2 head, 555 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 355 lbs., 142.00; 49 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (136.70); 43 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.63); 5 head, 535 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.40); 21 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (122.21); 24 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.01); 7 head, 665 to 675 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.82); 6 head, 708 to 714 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.33); 5 head, 820 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 853 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 302 lbs., 133.00; 40 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.80); 13 head, 411 to 430 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.72); 18 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.55); 5 head, 560 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 633 to 648 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (105.03); 6 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.68); 5 head, 735 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 835 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (112.09).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 463 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.30); 8 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.46); 6 head, 578 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.50); 5 head, 633 lbs., 111.00; 6 head, 668 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 737 to 747 lbs., 103.00; 5 head, 780 lbs., 106.00; 7 head, 807 to 815 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.87).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1530 lbs., 50.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1211 to 1528 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (50.84) average; 1 head, 1275 lbs., 57.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 33 head, 915 to 1183 lbs., 42.00 to 53.00 (45.53) average; 23 head, 802 to 1085 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (36.32) low; 25 head, 525 to 950 lbs., 21.00 to 34.00 (27.96) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1940 lbs., 74.00 average; 5 head, 1210 to 1945 lbs., 62.50 to 69.00 (66.01) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 7 head, 865 to 948 lbs., 93.00 to 101.00 (99.08); 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 720 to 940 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (76.38); 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1120 to 1360 lbs., 55.00 to 56.00 (55.55); over 5 years old, open, 16 head, 983 to 1435 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (46.31). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1095 lbs., 1200.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 940 to 1440 lbs., 875.00 to 980.00 (935.99). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1165 to 1375 lbs.,800.00 to 870.00 (832.11).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1100 lbs., 1200.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1050 lbs., 925.00.
