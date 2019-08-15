Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 989 head of cattle selling on Aug. 8 compared to 1,021 head on Aug. 1 and 1,503 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous sale, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were firm to $2 higher. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand were moderate. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 32% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 11% was replacement cattle with 13% stock cows, 15% were bred cows and 72% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 330 to 332 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (174.41); 21 head, 617 to 638 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (130.57); 6 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.98); 17 head, 730 lbs., 118.00; 24 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (117.95); 6 head, 876 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 213 lbs., 166.00; 5 head, 335 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 353 lbs., 160.00; 6 head, 410 to 415 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 472 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 523 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 558 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (131.82); 34 head. 605 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.78); 51 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (123.06); 16 head, 727 to 745 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.72); 38 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.96); 5 head, 830 lbs., 112.00; 5 head, 852 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 940 lbs., 96.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 9 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.13); 13 head, 390 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 443 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.32); 5 head, 482 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 508 lbs., 118.00; 8 head, 688 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 523 to 534 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.34). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 525 to 543 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.48); 25 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (119.67); 19 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (118.29); 7 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 115.50 to 118.00 (116.99); 5 head, 705 lbs., 113.00; 10 head, 750 to 770 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.60). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.09); 5 head, 413 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 485 to 486 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (131.34); 3 head, 522 lbs., 117.00; 13 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (115.55); 16 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (113.42); 15 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (112.00); 6 head. 700 to 738 lbs., 91.00 to 97.00 (94.93); 8 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 90.00 to 98.00 (92.33); 5 head, 855 lbs., 93.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 747 lbs., 98.00; 6 head. 758 to 770 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (106.35); 5 head, 843 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, 888 lbs., 93.00; 5 head, 950 lbs., 92.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1335 to 1503 lbs., 59.50 to 63.00 (61.19) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1140 to 1440 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (61.27) average; 3 head, 1218 to 1305 lbs., 66.00 to 68.00 (67.30) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 41 head, 925 to 1308 lbs., 53.00 to 64.50 (60.11) average; 11 head, 785 to 1135 lbs., 46.00 to 53.00 (49.04) low; 4 head, 760 to 765 lbs. 33.00 to 44.00 (38.52) very low. Bulls 1, 15 head, 1220 to 1945 lbs., 81.00 to 92.00 (87.90) average; 3 head, 1525 to 1820 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.36) high; 6 head, 1035 to 1880 lbs., 71.00 to 81.00 (76.35) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 895 to 922 lbs., 93.00 to 96.00 (94.18); 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 930 lbs., 86.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 840 to 1500 lbs., 62.00 to 72.00 (66.19). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1105 to 1243 lbs., 960.00 to 1075.00 (1014.12). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 978 to 1103 lbs., 800.00 to 910.00 (856.84).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 35 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 1375.00 to 1550.00 (1467.43). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 22 head, 1000 to 1225 lbs., 1200.00 to 1300.00 (1280.68). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1050 to 1200 lbs., 900.00 to 1010.00 (980.00).
