Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 654 head of cattle selling on April 16, compared to 518 head on April 9 and 1,011 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 405 head of feeder cattle, 157 head of slaughter cattle and 92 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 425 head of feeder cattle, 57 head of slaughter cattle and 36 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $20 higher. The stock cows and pairs were slightly higher. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 62% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 48% were heifers and16% were bulls; 24% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 14% was replacement cattle with 39% stock cows, 13% were bred cows and 48% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,5 head, 411 lbs., 174.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.39); 8 head, 457 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 523 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 550 to 555 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.98); 7 head, 608 to 637 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (133.21); 5 head, 665 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 224 lbs., 161.00; 7 head, 252 to 285 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.41); 5 head, 350 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.40); 5 head, 507 to 525 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.59); 5 head, 594 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (116.60); 8 head, 683 to 695 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.50); 7 head, 720 to 749 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.28); 5 head, 782 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 540 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 249 lbs., 163.00; 6 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.44); 6 head, 453 to 468 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.43); 9 head, 513 to 521 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (121.54); 12 head, 559 to 580 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.84); 6 head, 608 to 633 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.43); 5 head, 720 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 212 to 241 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.54); 5 head, 290 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.66); 5 head, 393 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 418 to 447 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (122.53); 5 head, 462 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 545 lbs., 107.00; 5 head, 570 lbs., 110.00; 11 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.51); 6 head, 688 to 693 lbs., 94.00 to 97.00 (95.49). Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 478 to 493 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.33); 5 head, 500 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.62); 5 head, lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 690 lbs., 96.00; 6 head, 723 to 745 lbs., 88.00 to 89.00 (88.49); 6 head, 780 to 795 lbs., 92.00 to 93.00 (92.50); 5 head, 813 lbs., 86.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80% per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1178 to 1568 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (58.73) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 1136 to 1387 lbs., 57.00 to 64.50 (61.08) average; 1 head, 1195 lbs., 65.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 23 head, 820 to 1245 lbs., 51.00 to 62.00 (55.21) average; 22 head, 758 to 995 lbs., 45.50 to 49.00 (47.95) low; 10 head, 645 to 885 lbs., 29.00 to 42.00 (36.17) very low. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1460 to 2045 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (84.00) average; 5 head, 1555 to 1855 lbs., 93.00 to 97.00 (95.03) high; 6 head, 1125 to 1790 lbs., 65.00 to 79.00 (74.25) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 7 head, 750 to 938 lbs., 73.00 to 84.00 (80.65); 5 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 895 to 1210 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (60.26). Over 5 years old, open, 9 head, 720 to 1020 lbs., 41.00 to 54.00 (47.84). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 915 to 1495 lbs., 910.00 to 1125.00 (981.39). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 885 lbs., 875.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 15 head, 555 to 794 lbs., 1125.00 to 1300.00 (1234.64). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 16 head, 385 to 698 lbs., 825.00 to 1050.00 (975.23).
