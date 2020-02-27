Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 789 head of cattle selling on Feb. 20, compared to 1,008 head on Feb. 13 and 938 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were trading $2 to $5 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $4 higher. The stock cows and pairs were slightly higher. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 50% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 30% stock cows, 39% were bred cows and 32% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 183.00 to 186.00 (183.77); 6 head, 505 to 515 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.31); 22 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 170.00 to 176.50 (172.55). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 288 lbs., 201.00; 17 head, 305 to 349 lbs., 195.00 to 196.00 (195.36); 16 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 183.00 to 189.00 (186.07); 18 head, 402 to 434 lbs., 176.00 to 178.00 (176.90); 9 head, 452 to 478 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.09); 17 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.24 ); 5 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.82); 14 head, 664 to 687 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 720 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 213 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 280 lbs., 170.00; 19 head, 366 to 395 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (171.89); 8 head, 403 to 426 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (158.29); 17 head, 453 to 485 lbs., 154.00 to 168.00 (159.77); 5 head, 502 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 639 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.85).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 330 lbs., 172.00; 15 head, 350 to 383 lbs., 162.00 to 173.00 (167.22); 25 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (161.24); 15 head, 458 to 489 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (156.27); 9 head, 515 to 526 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (150.13); 31 head, 560 to 594 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (150.43); 13 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (143.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 280 lbs., 170.00; 11 head, 308 to 333 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.89); 13 head, 375 to 380 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (154.53); 8 head, 423 to 426 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.52); 5 head, 494 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 528 lbs., 131.00; 11 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (131.01); 10 head, 720 to 738 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (112.97); 5 head, 808 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 280 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 373 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 443 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 478 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 575 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 727 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 675 to 683 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.63).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1325 to 1735 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (66.01) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1060 to 1505 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.470 average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 42 head, 838 to 1310 lbs., 53.00 to 64.50 (57.73) average; 14 head, 698 to 870 lbs., 43.00 to 49.00 (46.38) low; 10 head, 627 to 815 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (41.59) very low. Bulls 1, 6 head, 1440 to 1785 lbs., 88.00 to 93.00 (90.74); average; 2 head, 1780 to 1800 lbs., 96.00 to 99.50 (97.76) high; 9 head, 1032 to 1510 lbs., 70.00 to 82.00 (77.80) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 4 head, 705 to 975 lbs., 86.00 to 96.00 (91.66); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1123 to 1325 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (64.50); over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 845 to 1155 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (55.63).
Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual, weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1195 lbs., 1350.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 950 to 1095 lbs., 1000.00 to 1100.00 (1053.55). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 886 to 1140 lbs., 800.00 to 810.00 (807.19).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 9 head, 521 lbs., 1400.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 553 to 605 lbs., 950.00 to 1075.00 (1034.25).
