Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 746 head of cattle selling on March 26, compared to 345 head on March 19 and 866 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $10 to $15 higher and the steer and heifer calves weighing over 600 pounds and yearlings were selling $6 to $8 higher. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were slightly higher in light test. The trading was active and the demand was good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 47% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 52% stock cows, 20% were bred cows and 28% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 315 to 328 lbs., 202.00 to 208.00 (205.66); 5 head, 373 lbs., 200.00; 18 head, 408 to 434 lbs., 178.00 to 189.00 (182.99); 8 head, 467 lbs., 174.50; 6 head, 515 to 543 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (165.08); 9 head, 601 to 610 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 300 lbs., 186.00; 14 head, 357 to 398 lbs., 191.00 to 196.00 (193.93); 8 head, 400 to 408 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (170.99); 21 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (168.59); 22 head, 507 to 544 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.15); 23 head, 563 to 593 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (151.13); 11 head, 621 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.54). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 378 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (150.82); 8 head, 479 to 483 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.99); 6 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.60); 5 head, 573 to 578 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.80); 5 head, 655 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.10); 7 head, 803 to 830 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (113.63).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (156.50); 24 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (158.46); 19 head, 507 to 540 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.88); 6 head, 570 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.00); 8 head, 602 to 625 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 362 to 374 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.02); 7 head, 412 to 440 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.37); 14 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.57); 6 head, 505 to 530 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.27); 19 head, 557 to 591 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.43); 10 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (125.12). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 225 lbs., 147.00; 7 head, 273 to 288 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (153.11); 7 head, 340 to 345 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.32); 5 head, 388 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 498 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.50); 8 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (117.45); 5 head, 655 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 568 to 570 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.49); 5 head, 625 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 658 to 670 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.50).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1420 to 1520 lbs., 64.00 to 68.50 (67.39) average dressing.
Boner, 80 to 85%, 20 head, 1007 to 1434 lbs., 64.00 to 70.50 (67.41) average; 1 head, 1145 lbs., 72.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 18 head, 865 to 1238 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (59.87) average; 3 head, 870 to 1065 lbs., 54.00 low; 18 head 658 to 855 lbs., 29.00 to 42.00 (30.71) very low. Bulls 1, 15 head, 1130 to 1770 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (91.77) average; 1 head, 2270 lbs., 103.00 high; 6 head, 1090 to 1555 lbs., 67.00 to 83.00 (78.67) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 7 head, 841 lbs., 85.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1233 lbs., 69.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 1175.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1055 to 1285 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (977.59).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per famly/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 676 lbs., 1125.00, Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 551 to 653 lbs., 840.00 to 1025.00 (923.00).
