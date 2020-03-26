Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 345 head of cattle selling on March 19, compared to 1,010 head on March 12 and 1,449 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 235 head of feeder cattle, 93 head of slaughter cattle and 17 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 818 head of feeder cattle, 141 head of slaughter cattle and 51 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 higher in a light test. The slaughter cows and bulls were sharply higher in a light test. There was not enough stock cows and pairs for a market test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 68% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 49% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 27% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 62% stock cows, 8% with were bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 10%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 252 to 295 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (175.37); 5 head, 325 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 356 lbs., 171.00; 5 head, 430 lbs., 156.00; 11 head, 480 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (156.13); 8 head, 513 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.20); 5 head, 553 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 615 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 333 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 358 to 396 lbs., 142.00 to 164.00 (158.37); 5 head, 430 lbs., 152.00; 9 head, 469 to 488 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.79); 7 head, 560 to 577 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.05); 5 head, 668 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 802 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 524 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 348 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 410 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 479 to 488 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.13); 7 head, 505 to 527 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.88); 5 head, 560 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 249 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 288 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 341 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.29); 6 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 122.00; 10 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (116.99); 5 head, 565 lbs., 111.00; 5 head, 603 lbs., 95.00,
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 494 lbs., 125.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1515 to 1520 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (64.00) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 21 head, 1075 to 1450 lbs., 65.00 to 72.00 (69.21) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 39 head, 921 to 1255 lbs., 60.50 to 66.50 (64.32) average; 2 head, 880 to 1070 lbs., 51.00 to 53.00 (51.90) low; 3 head, 615 to 728 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (45.62) very low. Bulls 1, 3 head, 1470 to 1675 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (97.99) average; 1 head, 2035 lbs., 108.00 high; 6 head, 1215 to 1720 lbs., 75.50 to 89.00 (82.95) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 905 lbs., 89.00. 2 to 4 years old, open, 7 head, 810 to 1125 lbs., 72.00 to 85.00 (78.84). Bred cows, medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 810 lbs., 800.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 673 to 703 lbs., 1175.00 to 1350.00 (1231.65).Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 585 lbs., 950.00.
