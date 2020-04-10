Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 890 head of cattle, compared to 746 head on March 26 and 937 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $10 to $15 lower. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were selling $6 to $8 lower. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was only moderate at best. The buyers were very cautious and selective. The quality was rather plain. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 43% were heifers and 17% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 59% cows and 41% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 67% stock cows, 19% were bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 422 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.02); 5 head, 464 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.75); 5 head, 580 lbs., 141.00; 17 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (124.98). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.81); 10 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (161.00); 9 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.03); 22 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (139.63); 38 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (132.09); 17 head, 556 to 585 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (127.71); 11 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.15); 8 head, 652 to 672 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.71); 5 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (102.78); 6 head, 808 to 813 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (104.50). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 275 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 313 to 325 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (126.58); 10 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (138.62); 11 head, 408 to 442 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (125.64); 5 head, 455 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 532 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (113.09).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 418 to 447 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (128.75); 34 head, 455 to 487 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.54); 20 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (121.44); 6 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.05). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 303 to 338 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.73); 9 head, 372 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (127.23); 6 head, 423 to 443 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.68); 21 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (120.71); 31 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 101.00 to 116.00 (111.98); 38 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 95.00 to 116.00 (110.15); 5 head, 600 to 622 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (104.52); 14 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 93.00 to 104.00 (96.58). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 365 to 384 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.68); 11 head, 413 to 442 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (111.69); 11 head, 467 to 493 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.48).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 443 lbs., 130.00; 20 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.64); 13 head, 514 to 532 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.12); 14 head, 573 to 578 lbs., 113.00 to 121.00 (116.78); 9 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (107.89); 12 head, 653 to 683 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (111.35); 13 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 96.00 to 113.00 (105.29); 15 head, 817 to 848 lbs., 80.00 to 94.00 (90.61).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1265 to 1330 lbs., 55.00 average dressing. Lean 85 to 90%, 17 head, 905 to 1440 lbs., 48.00 to 58.00 (54.35) average; 7 head, 820 to 1088 lbs., 41.00 to 48.00 (45.37) low; 1 head, 615 lbs., 29.00 very low. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1455 to 1890 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (83.36) average; 11 head, 1030 to 1740 lbs., 65.00 to 76.00 (70.85) low.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 9 head, 720 to 876 lbs., 74.00 to 86.00 (77.45); 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 943 to 1315 lb s., 57.00 to 60.00 (59.06); over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 815 to 1015 lbs., 47.00 to 51.00 (48.77). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1013 to 1240 lbs., 920.00 to 985.00 (970.31).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 537 lbs., 1075.00.
