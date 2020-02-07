Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,273 head of cattle selling on Jan. 30, compared to 1,045 head on Jan. 23 and 785 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The totals for Jan. 30 included 1,031 head of feeder cattle, 204 heda of slaughter cattle and 38 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 909 head of feeder cattle, 84 head of slaughter cattle and 52 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows were steady and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $3 higher. The stock cows and pairs were steady in a light test. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 51% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 42% stock cows and 58% were bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
