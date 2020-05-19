Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,003 head of cattle, compared to 813 head on April 23 and 969 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 903 head of feeder cattle, 85 head of slaughter cattle and 15 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 536 head of feeder cattle, 106 head of slaughter cattle and 171 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to a week ago, the steer and heifer calves were selling $5 to $10 lower and feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 43% were heifers and19% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 92% stock cows and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 640 lbs., 144.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 463 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 528 lbs., 133.00; 35 head, 555 to 582 lbs., 132.00 to 143.00 (136.85); 22 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.38); 5 head, 667 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.70); 5 head, 790 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 285 to 290 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.40); 16 head, 307 to 345 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (142.55); 17 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (138.02); 25 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.05); 17 head, 468 to 495 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (127.17); 30 head, 523 to 542 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (124.98); 19 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (123.58); 7 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (113.20); 15 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (113.24); 7 head, 715 to 743 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (108.88); 7 head, 762 to 788 lbs., 103.00 to 109.00 (106.39); 6 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (102.98); 5 head, 863 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 428 to 431 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.85); 36 head, 503 to 532 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (111.89); 5 head, 550 lbs., 113.00; 25 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 103.00 to 114.00 (107.33); 5 head, 868 lbs., 107.00; 10 head, 708 to 713 lbs., 96.00 to 106.00 (99.19). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.35); 5 head, 335 lbs., 123.00; 18 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.35); 20 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (115.67); 44 head, 450 to 598 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (112.08); 26 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (105.27); 19 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 89.00 to 104.00 (99.85); 20 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (99.20); 6 head, 750 to 753 lbs., 92.00 to 96.00 (94.66). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 378 to 397 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.51); 19 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (105.33).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 420 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 459 to 498 lbs. 116.00 to 122.00 (119.29); 33 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 102.00 to 119.00 (111.22); 28 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (105.69); 19 head, 618 to 642 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.03); 13 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (108.32); 6 head, 723 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 783 lbs., 96.00; 6 head, 803 to 835 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.51); 5 head, 898 lbs., 96.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1225 to 1685 lbs., 52.00 to 61.50 (59.40) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1160 to 1640 lbs., 55.00 to 63.00 (59.53) average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 67.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 23 head, 1003 to 1290 lbs., 49.00 to 59.50 (55.18) average; 3 head, 975 to 1010 lbs., 48.00 low; 4 head, 615 to 1045 lbs., 34.00 to 40.00 (37.83) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1555 lbs., 90.00 average; 1 head, 1900 lbs., 93.00 high; 5 head, 1185 to 1855 lbs., 66.00 to 79.00 (72.30) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 820 to 1020 lbs., 84.00 to 90.00 (87.11); 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 740 to 1105 lbs., 60.00 to 64.00 (62.24); 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 745 to 1290 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (56.31); over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 47.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 623 lbs., 1175.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.