Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 395 head of cattle selling on March 5, compared to 1,168 head on Feb. 27 and 813 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 328 head of feeder cattle, 47 head of slaughter cattle and 20 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,040 head of feeder cattle, 70 head of slaughter cattle and 58 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, there was not enough of any class for a market test. All classes had a higher undertone. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good for a rain shortened supply. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; 12% was slaughter cattle with 72% cows and 28% were bulls; 5% was replacement cattle with 21% stock cows, 64% were bred cows and 14% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.