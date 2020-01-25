Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,852 head of cattle selling on Jan. 16, compared to 1,638 head on Jan. 9 and 1,895 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The report included 1,611 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 93 head of replacement cattle, compared to 1,327 head of feeder cattle, 229 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle a week ago. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower; meanwhile steer and heifer yearlings and calves weighing over 500 pounds were steady. The slaughter cows were firm to $2 higher and the slaughter bulls were steady. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 52% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 54% stock cows and 46% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
