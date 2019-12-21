Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,139 head of cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 1,401 head on Dec. 5 and 1,001 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were weak to $1 lower. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The good demand continues for light calves to turn out. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 53% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 50% stock cows, 37% were bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 408 to 420 lbs., 177.00 to 186.00 (183.96); 9 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (181.70); 26 head, 530 to 535 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.48); 8 head, 564 to 573 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (155.54); 24 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.04); 19 head, 656 to 663 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.88); 6 head, 728 to 730 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 355 to 380 lbs., 178.00 to 181.00 (179.65); 6 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (168.98); 18 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.84); 13 head, 552 to 582 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.44); 5 head, 603 lbs., 130.00 6 head, 670 to 678 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.67). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 305 to 343 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (154.41); 6 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (162.35). 7 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (145.40); 22 head, 506 to 540 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (133.85); 16 head, 563 to 578 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (126.71); 6 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.46); 16 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (111.67). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 398 lbs., 122.00; 5 head, 469 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 548 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 555 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 508 to 513 lbs., 129.50 to 130.00 (129.67); 40 head, 554 to 558 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 345 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 384 lbs., 144.00; 28 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.14); 58 head, 453 to 491 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.35); 31 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 118.00 to 126.50 (123.22); 39 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (120.60);51 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 115.50 to 123.00 (120.54); 33 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (118.70); 5 head, 713 lbs., 104.00; 5 head, 785 to 792 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00(105.19); 5 head, 808 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.83); 25 head, 362 to 393 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (133.48); 11 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 127.00; 17 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (123.75); 6 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (108.37); 8 head, 617 to 628 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.63); 6 head, 673 to 685 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.52); 5 head, 720 lbs., 96.00; 5 head, 808 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 446 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 485 to 489 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.49); 8 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.07); 23 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.66); 13 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.36); 21 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (112.03); 5 head, 707 to 725 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (103.97); 6 head, 750 to 763 lbs., 97.00 to 107.00 (103.63).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1270 to 1560 lbs., 49.00 to 55.50 (52.88) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 21 head, 1175 to 1440 lbs., 48.00 to 55.50 (50.95) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 23 head, 915 to 1340 lbs., 40.00 to 51.00 (45.72) average; 15 head, 899 to 999 lbs., 37.50 to 38.00 (37.71) low; 26 head, 500 to 1090 lbs., 24.00 to 36.00 (29.77) very low. Bulls 1, 5 head, 1590 to 2025 lbs., 73.00 to 80.00 (75.89) average; 4 head, 1295 to 1705 lbs., 57.00 to 63.50 (60.38) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 800 to 925 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (100.20); over 5 years old, open, 12 head, 1053 to 1280 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (49.34). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1275 lbs., 975.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 834 lbs., 650.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 905 to 1263 lbs., 700.00 to 800.00 (774.12).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 4 head, 1100 to 1150 lbs., 1025.00 to 1130.00 (1077.50).
