The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,599 head of cattle selling on Aug. 8, compared to 3,699 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, rain hit the area early on Aug. 8 leaving many inches behind. The steers, weighing 700 to 800 pounds, were selling $1 to $5 lower, those weighing 800 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, with those at 850 pounds experiencing a lower undertone and those weighing 700 pounds and under experiencing a higher undertone. The heifers overall experienced a higher undertone. The heifer receipts were higher this past week providing more weight classes and higher numbers in the heavier weights. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 416 to 436 lbs., 180.00 to 186.50 (184.03); 37 head, 466 to 489 lbs., 179.00 to 182.00 (181.28); 45 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.31); 24 head, 500 lbs., 179.50 thin fleshe5 to 156d; 34 head, 580 to 590 lbs., 169.50 to 170.00 (169.74); 39 head, 564 lbs., 178.50 thin fleshed; 96 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (165.40); 6 head, 617 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 31 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.54); 123 head, 702 to 735 lbs., 150.75 to 156.00 (153.99); 202 head, 759 to 792 lbs., 145.00 to 150.75 (148.40); 199 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.52); 281 head, 862 to 885 lbs., 136.50 to 143.50 (140.63); 293 head, 902 to 932 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (141.24); 76 head 955 to 962 lbs., 132.50 to 139.50 (137.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 71 head, 500 t0 542 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.82); 40 head, 567 to 584 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (157.20); 73 head, 624 to 646 lbs., 151.00 to 159.50 (155.60); 26 head, 653 to 677 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152..11); 109 head, 719 tp 749 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (147.48); 6 head, 779 lbs., 140.00; 30 head, 817 to 839 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (135.87); 7 head, 867 to 874 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (132.23); 21 head, 947 to 948 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.83); 25 head, 964 to 994 lbs., 121.50 to 127.50 (125.53)
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 354 to 376 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (165.93); 41 head, 413 to 438 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.38); 83 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 15700 to 165.50 9; 35 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (153.95); 45 head, 563 to 578 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (154.43); 7 head, 596 to 598 lbs., 134.50 to 135.00 (134.71) unweaned; 135 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 144.50 to 152.00 (149.74); 34 head, 672 to 688 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.82); 250 head, 707 to 736 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.51); 220 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 134.50 to 138.10 (136.86); 106 head, 806 to 843 lbs., 130.00 to 13575 (134.08); 10 head, 893 lbs., 128.25; 86 head, 901 to 906 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 503 to 528 lbs., 143.50 to 148.50 (146.21); 35 head, 559 to 594 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.91); 65 head, 612 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.29); 36 head, 654 to 677 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (137.26); 91 head, 709 to 732 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (133.96); 142 head, 761 to 792 lbs., 130.75 to 132.50 (131.18); 33 head, 843 to 849 lbs., 127.50; 18 head, 878 lbs., 124.50.
