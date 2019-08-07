Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported 3,699 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 1, compared to 3,633 head selling a week ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds were trading $1 to $3 lower; those 700 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher; and those 700 pounds and under, a lower undertone was noted. In heifers weighing 500 to 950 pounds, a higher undertone was noted with instances trading $2 to $3 higher, though there were not enough for a market test. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 83% steers and 17% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 421 to 443 lbs., 180.00 to 181.00 (180.39); 5 head, 466 lbs., 170.00; 24 head, 505 to 537 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.36); 5 head, 528 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 5 head, 559 lbs., 162.50; 28 head, 609 to 628 lbs., 163.50 to 167.00 (165.76); 30 head, 629 to 642 lbs., 147.50 to 148.00 (147.70) unweaned; 22 head, 680 to 683 lbs., 160.75 to 162.00 (161.49); 39 head, 666 to 698 lbs., 142.50 to 147.50 (146.44) unweaned; 40 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 150.50 to 157.25 (154.31); 8 head, 742 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 271 head, 750 to 771 lbs., 145.00 to 154.25 (153.47); 389 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 141.00 to 147.60 (144.98); 5 head, 825 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 204 head, 852 to 860 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (145.01); 370 head, 915 to 949 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.16); 181 head, 952 to 986 lbs., 133.50 to 135.75 (134.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 483 to 484 lbs., 161.50 to 165.00 (164.19); 33 head, 584 to 595 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (154.99); 67 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (154.43); 8 head, 673 to 685 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.49); 162 head, 709 to 749 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.80); 45 head, 765 to 779 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (139.39); 363 head, 802 to 842 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.40); 333 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.65); 136 head, 905 to 947 lbs., 128.00 to 134.10 (133.89); 107 head, 952 to 984 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 126.63.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 147.00 to 152.50 (150.41); 37 head, 564 to 596 lbs., 147.00 to 148.50 (147.75); 24 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 145.50 to 149.00 (147.71); 13 head, 680 lbs., 147.00; 27 head, 701 to 722 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.89); 76 head, 803 to 830 lbs., 133.75 to 134.00 (133.80); 61 head, 870 lbs., 129.50; 72 head, 911 to 924 lbs., 123.00 to 129.10 (128.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 389 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 417 to 433 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.30); 17 head, 470 to 489 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.85); 25 head, 571 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 145.50 (145.28); 41 head, 612 to 649 lbs., 140.50 to 143.00 (141.83); 70 head, 664 to 698 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (141.023); 7 head, 713 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (130.37); 27 head, 753 to 795 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.97); 7 head, 822 lbs., 125.00.
