Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,537 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 3,104 head on Oct. 17 and 2,728 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. A nice run of yearling steers and heifers as well as a sprinkling of weaned and calves was in the offering. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 328 lbs., 167.00; 9 head, 372 lbs., 166.00; 5 head, 426 lbs., 152.00; 34 head, 456 to 494 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (165.44); 47 head, 515 to 522 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (157.03); 26 head, 513 to 543 lbs. 144.00 to 153.00 (149.07); 80 head, 552 to 587 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (157.07); 28 head, 575 to 586 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (148.03); 123 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (149.95); 40 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 138.50 to 142.50 (140.58); 96 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.02); 8 head, 698 lbs., 145.00 fleshy; 15 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.36); 106 head, 721 to 745 lbs., 149.00 to 156.50 (152.81); 11 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.35); 156 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 145.50 to 156.50 (153.36); 172 head, 802 to 842 lbs., 143.00 to 152.25 (146.68); 97 head, 875 to 894 lbs., 142.00 to 147.25 (144.68); 14 head, 894 139.50 lbs., fleshy; 312 head, 900 to 933 lbs., 142.00 to 149.10 (146.92); 31 head, 988 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 471 lbs. 151.00; 11 head, 508 to 543 lbs. 139.00 to 155.00 (144.55); 9 head, 560 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.19); 6 head, 603 to 615 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.65) fleshy; 24 head, 675 to 696 lbs., 144.00 to 146.50 (145.78); 5 head, 697 lbs., 126.00; 23 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.25); 9 head, 739 lbs., 121.00; 8 head, 760 to 780 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (141.27); 5 head, 792 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 850 to 884 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (139.40); 7 head, 941 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 500 to 526 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.43); 4 head, 609 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 768 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 1074 lbs., 127.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 1022 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 2, 4 head, 580 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 300 lbs., 154.00 26 head, 602 to 635 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.70) fleshy; 13 head, 675 lbs., 142.50; 8 head, 655 to 681 lbs., 129.50 to 131.00 (129.86) fleshy; 14 head, 654 to 686 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.65). 88 head, 701 to 733 lbs., 137.00 to 145.75 (142.86); 13 head, 700 lbs., 115.00; 127 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (138.03); 5 head, 798 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 6 head, 814 lbs., 136.00; 73 head, 865 to 883 lbs., 125.50 to 135.00 (126.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 382 to 385 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.41); 5 head, 475 to 483 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.49); 19 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.17); 7 head, 550 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 587 lbs., 126.00; 17 head, 610 to 611 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (133.97) 20 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.70); 17 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.10); 20 head, 951 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 593 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 743 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.00). Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 1009 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 1130 lbs., 112.00; 16 head, 355 to 382 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.31); 32 head, 450 to 481 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (140.91). 19 head, 467 to 468 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.95); 28 head, 546 to 547 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.62); 31 head, 525 to 541 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (128.96); 35 head, 563 to 589 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (139.91); 38 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (130.42); 33 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.56).
