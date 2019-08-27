Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,845 head of cattle selling on Aug. 22, compared to 1,919 head on Aug. 15, according to the USDA to Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher, with instances of 900-pound weights were selling $3 lower and those 800 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone. The heifers weighing 450 to 950 pounds experienced a higher undertone with instances selling $4 to $5 higher. The heifer receipts were much higher for the sale week. The trade was moderate and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 544 lbs., 163.00; 9 head, 601 lbs., 164.00; 11 head, 669 lbs., 150.00; 165 head, 710 to 736 lbs., 148.50 to 154.00 (150.38); 107 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (146.87); 269 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 142.25 to 148.00 (145.45); 6 head, 848 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 356 head, 861 to 897 lbs., 135.75 to 140.75 (137.64); 255 head, 900 to 927 lbs., 134.50 to 137.10 (136.67) 94 head, 960 to 970 lbs., 133.75 to 134.25 (133.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 570 to 596 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.46); 20 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 149.47 10 654 to 669 660 142.50 to 146.00 144.58 11 722 722 146.00 146.00 27 779 to 784 780 143.50 to 144.50 143.65 134 801 to 846 839 136.00 to 140.50 138.22 8 979 to 980 980 126.00 to 127.00 126.50 12 1080 1080 121.50 121.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 465 lbs., 153.00; 6 head, 542 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 6 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 144.00; 14 head, 626 to 649 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.17); 108 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 138.50 to 146.00 (144.15); 42 head, 707 to 726 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (137.97); 247 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 134.00 to 138.75 (136.87); 166 head, 832 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.38); 312 head, 851 to 890 lbs., 129.00 to 134.60 (131.49); 145 head, 921 to 948 lbs., 124.50 to 131.00 (127.77). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 518 to 527 lbs., 141.50 to 142.00 (141.78); 7 head, 624 lbs., 135.00; 23 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (136.31); 13 head, 743 lbs., 135.73; 20 head, 765 to 776 lbs., 128.50 to 130.50 (129.39); 58 head, 905 to 923 lbs., 120.60 to 125.00 (120.83).
