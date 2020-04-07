Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,865 head of cattle selling on April 2, compared to 4,277 head trading March 26 and 4,897 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling sharply lower on a limited test; 500 to 750 pounds were trading $14 to $18 lower; 750 to 900 pounds were selling $21 to $27 lower; 900 to 1000 pounds were trading $17 to $18 lower. Heifers were selling $12 to $20 lower. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 38% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 255 lbs., 182.50; 28 head, 302 to 326 lbs., 167.50 to 171.00 (168.86); 65 head, 354 to 384 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.95); 85 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 152.00 to 157.00 (153.89); 5 head, 404 lbs., 165.00, thin fleshed; 82 head, 454 to 487 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.71); 177 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 154.00 to 160.50 (156.74); 38 head, 562 to 588 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (150.54); 34 head, 562 to 577 lbs., 162.50 to 168.00 (164.89), thin fleshed; 102 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (145.32); 6 head, 623 lbs., 101.00, fleshy; 22 head, 600 to 624 lbs., 153.00 to 154.25 (153.90), thin fleshed; 71 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.77); 42 head, 658 lbs., 144.50 to 147.50 (146.93), thin fleshed; 54 head, 701 to 744 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (125.20); 78 head, 757 to 792 lbs., 110.50 to 113.75 (111.72); 126 head, 803 to 806 lbs., 107.50 to 114.25 (113.98); 392 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 101.00 to 106.50 (104.64); 123 head, 910 to 917 lbs., 101.85 to 105.00 (103.33); 55 head, 966 lbs., 100.25. Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 248 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 322 to 340 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (153.11); 40 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (149.63); 44 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (148.32); 57 head, 510 to 544 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.84); 48 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.67); 27 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.36); 26 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.64); 40 head, 718 to 748 lbs., 114.00 to 118.50 (116.98); 134 head, 756 to 797 lbs., 103.00 to 107.50 (106.07); 7 head, 814 to 843 lbs., 100.00 to 105.50 (103.10); 8 head, 894 lbs., 100.50; 192 head, 910 to 947 lbs., 92.00 to 98.00 (97.50); 11 head, 980 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 406 to 427 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (140.49).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 296 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 320 to 341 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.11); 9 head, 380 to 384 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.32); 5 head, 435 lbs., 148.00; 39 head, 430 to 433 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (137.31), fleshy; 5 head, 441 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 143 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.75); 7 head, 463 to 471 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.15), thin fleshed; 94 head, 515 to 536 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.73); 58 head, 519 to 528 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.44), thin fleshed; 45 head, 551 to 581 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.92); 58 head, 627 to 632 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.58); 19 head, 656 lbs., 120.00; 102 head, 703 to 738 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (106.85); 88 head, 750 to 757 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.33); 40 head, 807 to 809 lbs., 101.00 to 104.00 (103.18); 25 head, 851 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 265 to 276 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.09); 16 head, 345 lbs., 149.00; 59 head, 358 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (141.75); 7 head, 417 to 425 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.73); 15 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.21); 39 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.03); 33 head, 562 to 582 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (126.98), thin fleshed; 36 head, 556 to 584 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.65), unweaned; 32 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 108.00 to 114.50 (110.46); 36 head, 660 to 679 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (106.87); 61 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 95.00 to 104.50 (100.15); 147 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (95.70); 27 head, 805 to 837 lbs., 90.00 to 94.00 (91.59); 58 head, 858 to 889 lbs., 86.00 to 91.50 (90.83); 12 head, 930 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 537 lbs., 116.00; 18 head, 576 to 599 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.85); 16 head, 602 to 612 lbs., 99.00 to 105.00 (102.35); 12 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 102.50 to 103.50 (103.26).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.