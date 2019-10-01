Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported 2,743 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 2,703 head on Sept. 19 and 2,232 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 750 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, with instances of $8 to $10 higher on outstanding quality. The steers weighing over 750 pounds were steady to $4 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 800 pounds were steady to $3 higher; and those over 800 pounds were selling $4 to $7 higher. The calves were not well tested; however, a higher undertone was noted. The demand was good on moderate supply. A good run of feeder cattle with several straight loads of yearlings was offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 31% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 440 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 3 head, 472 lbs., 166.00; 10 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.43) unweaned; 11 head, 510 to 529 lbs., 162.00 to 163.00 (162.73); 82 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 159.00 to 169.75 (166.34); 6 head, 561 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 5 head, 593 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 42 head, 612 to 633 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (156.91); 12 head, 638 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 187 head, 654 to 694 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (158.72); 149 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 149.50 to 155.60 (154.33); 10 head, 710 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 214 head, 763 to 799 lbs., 140.00 to 149.75 (147.16); 331 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 141.00 to 148.75 (144.27); 104 head, 852 to 894 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (140.61); 186 head, 909 to 940 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (140.56); 103 head, 958 to 974 lbs., 128.00 to 135.60 (131.94). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 529 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.48); 11 head, 623 to 642 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (140.28); 20 head, 660 to 687 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (144.21); 32 head, 710 to 743 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.65); 6 head, 771 lbs., 143.00; 49 head, 806 to 848 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (137.84); 8 head, 960 to 975 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.99). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 510 lbs., 138.00; 7 head, 569 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.60). Large frame 1, 23 head, 917 to 921 lbs., 130.75 to 136.00 (133.26); 7 head, 1009 lbs., 129.00. Large frame 2, 81 head, 1075 lbs., 102.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 750 to 771 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.04).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 428 to 438 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (151.03); 18 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.35); 52 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 140.50 to 149.50 (147.13); 8 head, 525 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 74 head, 559 to 588 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (146.07); 9 head, 577 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 80 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (142.21); 6 head, 627 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 47 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.41); 4 head, 693 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 174 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (138.97); 104 head, 751 to 785 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (135.14); 126 head, 807 to 826 lbs., 126.00 to 135.25 (133.84); 10 head, 862 lbs., 128.50; 31 head, 971 to 975 lbs., 119.75 to 122.00 (120.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 513 to 527 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.39); 12 head, 585 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (140.60); 3 head, 795 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 837 lbs., 115.00; 13 head, 955 lbs., 113.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 650 lbs., 137.50; 3 head, 780 lbs., 129.00.
