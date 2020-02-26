Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,846 head selling on Feb. 20 and 1,909 head selling on Feb. 13, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the receipts were considerably higher after several days of good weather. In steers weighing 350 to 950 pounds, a higher undertone was noted with instances trading $3 to $4 higher. In heifers weighing 350 to 900 pounds, a higher undertone was noted with instances selling $1 to $5 higher. The trade was active and demand was very good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers, 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 384 to 387 lbs., 195.00 to 196.00 (195.56); 11 head, 442 to 443 lbs., 189.00 to 195.00 (191.18); 16 head, 515 to 519 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.56); 68 head, 574 to 599 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (165.79); 15 head, 559 lbs., 174.00, thin fleshed; 8 head, 583 to 586 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.51), unweaned; 100 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.63); 120 head, 663 to 699 lbs., 146.00 to 153.75 (150.27); 18 head, 651 lbs., 162.50, thin fleshed; 208 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 143.50 to 151.00 (148.57); 32 head, 754 to 788 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.950; 291 head, 809 to 842 lbs., 137.00 to 143.45 (140.45); 16 head, 814 to 847 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.08), full; 483 head, 851 to 893 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (133.81); 88 head, 906 to 913 lbs., 128.75 to 132.00 (129.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,
17 head, 365 to 397 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (186.18); 7 head, 475 lbs., 175.00; 22 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 171.00 to 177.00 (173.20); 21 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (163.82), fleshy; 11 head, 562 to 575 lbs., 153.50 to 157.00 (154.88); 9 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 157.00 to 157.50 (157.34); 26 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (141.17); 61 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.21); 84 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (136.11); 187 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (132.86); 93 head, 867 to 879 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (130.03); 82 head, 914 to 938 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.02); 5 head, 1026 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 161.00 to 166.00 163.40.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 358 to 396 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (163.20); 23 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (161.64); 5 head, 431 lbs., 167.00, thin fleshed; 36 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (155.63); 16 head, 486 lbs., 163.00, thin fleshed; 135 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 159.00 to 161.00 (160.29); 12 head, 548 lbs., 169.00, thin fleshed; 58 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.68); 132 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (143.92); 56 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 135.50 to 137.50 (136.66); 196 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.88); 18 head, 722 lbs., 137.75, replacement; 206 head, 751 to 789 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.03); 115 head, 816 to 847 lbs., 124.25 to 130.25 (128.64); 35 head, 852 to 898 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.65). Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 473 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.56); 18 head, 518 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (149.52); 56 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (144.75); 16 head, 610 to 639 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (132.93); 79 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.02); 55 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (126.20); 11 head, 764 to 790 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (123.08); 12 head, 809 to 823 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.33). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 636 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 676 to 682 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.85); 7 head, 969 lbs., 119.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 438 lbs., 180.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.