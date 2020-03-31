The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,277 head selling on March 26 compared to 616 head trading on March 19, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the receipts were much higher. There was a higher undertone noted for steers and heifers with instances of $8 to $10 higher on comparable receipts. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 374 lbs., 187.00; 17 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 186.00 to 187.50 (186.94); 42 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 174.00 to 182.25 (180.55); 18 head, 450 lbs., 190.50, thin fleshed; 84 head, 506 to 537 lbs., 168.00 to 176.50 (173.64); 7 head, 537 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 47 head, 560 to 575 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (168.97); 36 head, 552 to 553 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (178.00), thin fleshed; 44 head, 612 to 644 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.86); 71 head, 657 to 688 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.42); 9 head, 699 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 161 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.73); 48 head, 780 to 787 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.18); 195 head, 800 to 818 lbs., 132.00 to 137.25 (134.38); 401 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 128.50 to 134.25 (131.85); 56 head, 851 to 857 lbs., 138.10 to 138.25 (138.14), thin fleshed; 334 head, 903 to 939 lbs., 119.00 to 123.75 (120.63); 116 head, 961 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 468 to 494 lbs., 152.50 to 154.00 (153.38); 15 head,558 to 591 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.66); 48 head, 558 to 587 lbs., 158.50 to 162.00 (159.35), thin fleshed; 26 head, 628 lbs., 146.00; 64 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (137.13); 12 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.64); 130 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.51); 174 head, 814 to 840 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (126.54); 469 head, 854 to 892 lbs., 120.00 to 127.25 (125.12); 43 head, 906 to 949 lbs., 111.50 to 113.75 (112.95); 40 head, 984 lbs., 109.00; 114 head, 1011 to 1039 lbs., 106.00 to 109.25 (108.97); 5 head, 1079 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 814 lbs., 116.50; 74 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.81).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, 8 head, 347 lbs., 168.00; 42 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (156.60); 8 head, 476 lbs., 158.00; 21 head, 507 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (152.57); 12 head, 540 lbs., 159.00, thin fleshed; 47 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.77); 39 head, 571 to 585 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.96), thin fleshed; 9 head, 607 to 636 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.64); 107 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.16); 77 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 123.25 to 128.00 (126.13); 207 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (122.02); 172 head, 801 to 829 lbs., 116.00 to 121.75 (120.38): 79 head, 871 to 894 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (117.11); 126 head, 908 lbs., 115.35. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (141.22); 44 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (141.81); 15 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.97); 28 head, 686 to 691 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (121.41); 76 head, 738 to 748 lbs., 116.00 to 120.25 (119.70); 5 head, 750 lbs., 106.00.
