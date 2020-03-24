Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 616 head selling on March 19 compared to 1,663 head trading March 12, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
There was no price trend available due to limited comparable sales. Market fluctuations have producers holding on to supplies. The demand was light. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 524 lbs., 168.00; 12 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 138.50 to 142.50 (140.20); 11 head, 775 lbs., 121.00; 127 head, 852 lbs., 118.00; 60 head, 911 lbs., 111.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 74 head, 851 lbs., 110.00; 17 head, 940 to 948 lbs., 98.50 to 101.00 (98.94). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 957 lbs., 56.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 508 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 579 lbs., 125.00; 21 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (114.19); 7 head, 663 lbs., 105.00, fleshy; 134 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (112.83); 12 head, 758 lbs., 111.50; 12 head, 810 to 827 lbs., 110.00.
