Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,096 head selling on May 7, compared to 4,783 head trading April 30 and 1,392 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, stock weighing 700 to 1,000 pounds were selling $8 to $10 higher; those 500 to 700 pounds were trading $1 to $7 higher; in those 500 pounds and under, a higher undertone was noted. Heifers 800 to 1,000 pounds were trading $4 to $6 higher; 550 to 800 pounds were selling $13 to $15 higher; in those 550 pounds and under, a higher undertone was noted. Trade was active. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers). Feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 404 to 437 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.35); 25 head, 458 to 463 lbs., 180.00 to 185.50 (184.17); 46 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (166.44); 107 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 158.00 to 167.50 (163.96); 93 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 150.00 to 159.50 (154.65); 48 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.70); 58 head, 707 to 731 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (147.36); 60 head, 758 to 778 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (137.31); 44 head, 769 lbs., 142.75, thin fleshed; 230 head, 812 to 844 lbs., 125.00 to 131.75 (128.45); 210 head, 860 to 893 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (121.71); 170 head, 901 to 934 lbs., 116.75 to 120.00 (118.56); 79 head, 972 to 996 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (108.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 362 to 396 lbs., 177.00 to 178.00 (177.39); 28 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.10); 8 head, 535 to 546 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.46); 15 head, 573 to 593 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (152.90); 20 head, 611 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (139.75); 6 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.62); 10 head, 707 lbs., 125.50; 46 head, 768 to 794 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.70); 195 head, 873 to 897 lbs., 116.25 to 119.25 (118.23). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.24); 6 head, 746 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 308 to 319 lbs., 159.00 to 163.00 (160.68); 20 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.41); 35 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.33); 40 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (146.99); 40 head, 509 to 535 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.54); 57 head, 558 to 565 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.33); 39 head, 614 lbs., 137.50; 53 head, 669 to 693 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (130.58); 11 head, 731 lbs., 126.00; 93 head, 753 to 787 lbs., 119.25 to 125.00 (120.14); 359 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 111.50 to 118.00 (115.50); 183 head, 861 to 874 lbs., 111.50 to 115.25 (112.93); 29 head, 880 lbs., 135.25, replacement; 75 head, 909 to 920 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.74); 20 head, 987 to 988 lbs., 103.00 to 106.50 (105.63). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 316 to 343 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.27); 27 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.64); 17 head, 570 to 572 lbs., 129.50 to 131.00 (129.85); 10 head, 567 to 576 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (139.05), thin fleshed; 9 head, 628 to 633 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.33); 26 head, 659 to 692 lbs., 118.00 to 124.50 (119.95); 148 head, 758 to 790 lbs., 113.25 to 115.00 (113.64). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 648 lbs., 114.00.
