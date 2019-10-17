Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,561 head of cattle selling on Oct. 10, compared to 1,828 head on Oct. 3 and 1,258 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 850 to 1,000 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower; those 700 to 850 pounds were steady to $4 higher; and those 700 pounds and under had lower undertones noted. The heifers compared to the previous week’s light test were mostly steady to $2 higher. The trade and demand was moderate. Many cattle off summer grass were noted.The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (176.51); 29 head, 503 lbs., 157.50; 8 head, 586 lbs., 158.50; 72 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (155.25); 47 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 152.00 to 154.50 (154.01); 24 head, 698 lbs., 157.25 thin fleshed; 78 head, 716 to 739 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (154.96); 45 head, 764 to 788 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (150.36); 42 head, 756 lbs., 153.75 thin fleshed; 22 head, 809 to 814 lbs., 144.00 to 146.25 (145.08); 36 head, 810 to 812 lbs., 152.00 to 152.50 (152.24) thin fleshed; 99 head, 850 to 891 lbs., 152.50 to 147.00 (143.67); 192 head, 850 to 866 lbs., 149.60 to 151.25 (150.67) thin fleshed; 183 head, 943 to 946 lbs., 137.00 to 137.50 (137.17); 68 head, 913 to 938 lbs., 144.00 to145.00 (144.33) thin fleshed; 121 head, 960 to 969 lbs., 136.50 to 137.25 (136.57); 48 head, 1051 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 506 lbs., 153.00; 18 head, 574 to 589 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (143.59); 35 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 140.50 to 145.00 (143.36); 14 head, 737 lbs., 144.00; 28 head, 808 to 838 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.40). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 719 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 439 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.31); 22 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (143.24); 38 head, 626 to 634 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.26); 70 head, 653 to 687 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.24); 169 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.48); 53 head, 759 to 786 lbs., 135.50 to 137.75 (137.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 338 to 340 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (153.07); 20 head, 555 to 563 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.41); 21 head, 605 lbs., 140.50 thin fleshed; 64 head, 672 to 683 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.40); 12 head, 807 to 819 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.33); 60 head, 930 lbs., 122.00; 24 head, 963 lbs., 118.00 to 119.50 (118.31).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 495 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 577 lbs., 139.00.
