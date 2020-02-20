The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,909 head selling on Feb. 13 and 3,053 head selling Feb. 6, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, winter snow hit the area resulting in lower receipts. Steers weighing from 700 to 1,050 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher and those 700 pounds and under experienced a higher undertone. The heifers weighing 700 to 900 pounds were trading $1 lower and those 700 pounds and under experienced a higher undertone. The trade was active and demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 349 lbs., 195.00; 37 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 192.00 to 196.00 (193.87); 60 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (185.39); 18 head, 502 lbs., 194.50, fancy; 43 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.13); 26 head, 576 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 45 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 157.00 to 158.50 (157.80); 75 head, 656 to 687 lbs., 152.00 to 158.50 (156.09); 9 head, 680 to 692 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.68), fleshy; 58 head, 708 to 734 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (145.25); 37 head, 761 to 771 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.82); 6 head, 760 lbs., 129.00. fleshy; 94 head, 817 to 827 lbs., 137.25 to 143.75 (139.45); 217 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.35); 21 head, 947 lbs., 125.00; 35 head, 950 to 951 lbs., 123.50 to 125.25 (125.05); 5 head, 1047 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 409 to 426 lbs., 186.00 to 191.00 (188.07); 8 head, 493 lbs., 176.00; 5 head, 580 lbs., 140.00; 31 head, 623 to 644 lbs., 135.00; 36 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.09); 23 head, 709 to 740 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.41); 13 head, 768 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.53); 13 head, 826 lbs., 129.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 373 to 397 lbs., 154.50 to 157.50 (156.39); 37 head, 414 to 433 lbs., 151.00 to 153.50 (152.49); 39 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (154.73); 96 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 147.00 to 153.50 (151.81); 46 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 143.50 to 149.00 (145.98); 5 head, 588 lbs., 139.00, fleshy; 91 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (138.33); 30 head, 658 to 683 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.37); 67 head, 708 to 738 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.46); 177 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.73); 12 head, 862 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.25); 13 head, 569 to 591 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.14); 23 head, 617 to 621 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (124.47); 14 head, 701 lbs., 123.00; 21 head, 764 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 125.75 (125.60).
