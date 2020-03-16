The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,342 head selling on March 5 compared to 701 head selling Feb. 27, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
No price trend was available due to limited comparable sales. Severe winter weather coupled with declining market conditions caused producers to hold on to supplies, resulting in very light receipts. As weather and market conditions improved, supplies returned to normal. A higher undertone prevailed on steers and heifers. The trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers and 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 312 lbs., 188.00; 9 head, 388 lbs., 188.00; 25 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 167.00 to 174.00 (172.92); 16 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 167.00 to 171.00 (169.56); 51 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (166.73); 27 head, 636 to 645 lbs., 154.00 to 156.50 (155.39); 70 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (152.46); 108 head, 704 to 726 lbs., 143.00 to 151.50 (146.21); 27 head, 750 to 782 lbs., 131.25 to 139.00 (135.04); 35 head, 760 lbs., 145.50, thin fleshed; 223 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 127.00 to 134.25 (130.68); 228 head, 856 to 876 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (127.50); 93 head, 900 to 929 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (124.16); 62 head, 920 lbs., 128.50, thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 524 to 544 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (160.11); 39 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 153.75 to 156.00 (154.10); 7 head, 600 to 623 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (149.37); 21 head, 680 to 699 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (142.49); 17 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 131.50 to 139.00 (134.39); 63 head, 770 to 774 lbs., 129.00 to 129.50 (129.03); 18 head, 871 to 886 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.85); 57 head, 936 lbs., 114.00; 62 head, 992 lbs., 112.00; 5 head, 1034 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 441 lbs., 169.00; 11 head, 464 lbs., 156.00, fleshy; 32 head, 503 to 528 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (162.76); 28 head, 554 to 559 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.07); 42 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.74), fleshy; 50 head, 621 to 641 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (134.79); 83 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (132.05); 86 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 124.00 to 130.75 (128.21); 17 head, 719 to 746 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.81), fleshy; 74 head, 751 to 758 lbs., 121.00 to 124.25 (123.93); 85 head, 754 lbs., 129.60, replacement; 86 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.31); 66 head, 859 lbs., 115.00; 64 head, 904 to 928 lbs., 112.50 to 115.00 (113.59); 15 head, 991 lbs., 104.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 449 lbs., 158.00; 10 head, 460 to 491 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (150.09); 27 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.00); 6 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (133.73), fleshy; 18 head, 809 to 829 lbs., 106.00 to 111.50 (110.30). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 357 lbs., 43.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 794 lbs., 120.00.
