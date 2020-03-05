The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 701 head selling on Feb. 27 compared to 3,846 head selling on Feb. 20, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, a snow storm hit the area bringing down the number of receipts. There were not enough steers and heifers for a market test though a lower undertone was noted. The trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (52% steers, 48% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 550 to 555 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (162.37); 21 head, 664 to 681 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (140.02); 44 head, 701 to 739 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (134.39); 15 head, 772 lbs., 129.00; 15 head, 806 to 813 lbs., 129.00 to 129.50 (129.33); 49 head, 916 to 918 lbs., 125.25 to 126.50 (125.38). Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 483 to 497 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.48); 8 head, 506 to 512 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 591 lbs., 157.00; 8 head, 579 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 9 head, 639 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 678 lbs., 132.00; 14 head, 710 to 723 lbs., 129.50 to 131.00 (129.92); 48 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 123.00 to 124.75 (124.57); 5 head, 802 lbs., 121.00; 15 head, 991 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.57); 7 head, 597 lbs., 148.00; 12 head, 601 to 615 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.73); 9 head, 662 lbs., 129.50; 94 head, 707 to 734 lbs., 124.25 to 127.75 (126.60); 14 head, 763 to 772 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (121.99). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.13); 15 head, 663 to 675 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.80); 5 head, 706 lbs., 121.00; 30 head, 758 to 766 lbs., 118.75 to 119.00 (118.85); 18 head, 807 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 721 to 723 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (115.00). Medium and large 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 955 to 984 lbs., 92.50 to 96.00 (95.14).
