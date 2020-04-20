Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,238 head selling a week ago and 3,865 head trading Apr. 2, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers under 600 pounds were selling higher on a limited test; 600 to 850 pounds were trading $4 to $8 higher; 850 to 1000 pounds were selling $5 to $9 higher. Heifers were trading $3 to $9 higher. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder cattle (52% steers, 48% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 306 lbs., 173.00; 6 head, 364 lbs., 166.00; 15 head, 412 to 435 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (159.85); 17 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (157.01); 26 head, 463 to 483 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (174.06), thin fleshed; 46 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (155.98); 36 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 162.50 to 169.00 (164.14), thin fleshed; 55 head, 568 to 589 lbs., 158.00 to 161.50 (159.63); 7 head, 589 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 36 head, 603 to 624 lbs., 147.00 to 155.50 (153.38); 42 head, 682 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (140.28); 60 head, 720 to 742 lbs., 131.00 to 137.25 (134.49); 17 head, 757 to 780 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.34); 29 head, 827 lbs., 122.75; 194 head, 871 to 890 lbs., 112.00 to 114.50 (113.54); 106 head, 970 lbs., 108.00. Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 245 lbs., 172.00; 5 head, 384 lbs., 152.00; 19 head, 421 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.57); 5 head, 451 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 560 lbs., 142.00; 17 head, 612 to 644 lbs., 139.50 to 145.00 (141.06); 23 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (132.62); 95 head, 776 to 799 lbs., 113.50 to 119.00 (117.29); 86 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 113.50 to 114.00 (113.75); 63 head, 859 lbs., 109.75; 11 head, 948 lbs., 100.00; 8 head, 1036 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 361 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 494 lbs., 141.00.
HEIFERS to Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.55); 17 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.30); 28 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.19), thin fleshed; 46 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (137.46); 14 head, 501 to 517 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.13), thin fleshed; 71 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 134.00 to 142.75 (137.78); 70 head, 562 to 573 lbs., 142.10 to 146.00 (143.25), thin fleshed; 50 head, 608 to 637 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (132.10); 32 head, 656 to 671 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.36); 26 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 117.00 to 120.50 (118.84); 179 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.48); 62 head, 805 to 817 lbs., 104.50 to 105.00 (104.89); 82 head, 822 to 845 lbs., 111.00 to 112.50 (111.30), replacement; 77 head, 855 to 866 lbs., 110.00 to 110.50 (110.42), replacement; 28 head, 910 lbs., 108.00; 57 head, 900 lbs., 113.50, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 285 to 298 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.80); 16 head, 362 to 389 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.36); 7 head, 413 to 442 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (135.44); 13 head, 642 to 648 lbs., 121.50 to 127.50 (125.64); 14 head, 659 to 683 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.22); 11 head, 718 to 732 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (111.13); 14 head, 786 to 797 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.35); 15 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 90.00 to 96.50 (93.21).
