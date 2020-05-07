Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,783 head selling April 30, 3,916 head trading April 23 and 2,262 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, receipts were considerably higher. The steers weighing 700 to 1000 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher; 550 to 700 pounds were trading $2 to $3 lower; in 550 pounds and under, a higher undertone was noted. A lower undertone was noted in heifers 500 to 850 pounds; in those 500 pounds and under, a higher undertone was noted. Demand was moderate to good for feeders. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (67% steers, 33% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 401 to 427 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (178.12); 146 head, 459 to 498 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (169.72); 16 head, 464 lbs., 175.00, thin fleshed; 49 head, 508 to 534 lbs., 161.00 to 168.50 (164.87); 194 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 152.50 to 160.00 (156.07); 96 head, 603 to 619 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (153.31); 31 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 144.50 to 150.50 (147.16); 21 head, 667 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.60), unweaned; 81 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 136.75 (135.67); 129 head, 752 to 774 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (129.85); 410 head, 809 to 845 lbs., 115.50 to 121.75 (118.01); 149 head, 852 to 872 lbs., 111.00 to 113.50 (112.01); 743 head, 901 to 949 lbs., 105.00 to 113.50 (108.68); 16 head, 980 to 984 lbs., 102.50 to 104.00 (103.06); 52 head, 1066 lbs., 101.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 303 to 348 lbs., 167.50 to 174.00 (170.76); 16 head, 350 to 382 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (173.26); 29 head, 406 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.39); 30 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.97), thin fleshed; 23 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (160.76); 50 head, 513 to 543 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (156.40); 31 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (146.82); 89 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 137.00 to 148.50 (143.05); 123 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.28); 140 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 113.50 to 119.50 (117.67); 36 head, 801 to 832 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.68); 23 head, 875 to 887 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.30); 7 head, 940 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (150.14); 6 head, 548 lbs., 148.00; 32 head, 575 to 588 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (135.70); 5 head, 653 lbs., 118.00; 26 head, 727 to 735 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 309 lbs., 167.00; 32 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (149.08); 48 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.14); 105 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 137.50 to 146.00 (143.61); 105 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (138.25); 6 head, 510 lbs., 146.00, thin fleshed; 67 head, 554 to 581 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (135.99); 53 head, 610 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.97); 40 head, 654 to 691 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (115.81); 83 head, 701 to 737 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (112.05); 214 head, 758 to 795 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (107.11); 251 head, 806 to 836 lbs., 105.00 to 111.85 (109.84); 67 head, 908 to 933 lbs., 100.00 to 103.25 (103.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 466 to 495 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.18); 49 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (129.45); 50 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (127.99); 50 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (115.10); 38 head, 668 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 112.50 (111.18); 35 head, 717 to 735 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (105.29); 18 head, 782 to 792 lbs., 100.00 to 102.50 (102.08); 54 head, 818 to 843 lbs., 98.00 to 101.00 (99.50); 7 head, 868 to 880 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.28); 19 head, 961 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 412 to 442 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.07); 8 head, 579 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 644 lbs., 104.00; 11 head, 890 to 892 lbs., 89.00 to 92.50 (91.55).
