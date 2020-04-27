Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,984 head selling on April 16, compared to 2,238 head trading on April 9 and 4,608 head selling a years ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing 850 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher; 600 to 850 pounds were trading $4 to $7 higher; 600 pounds were selling higher on a limited test. Heifers 750 to 950 pounds $4 higher; 750 pounds and under were trading $1 to $6 lower. Trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 436 lbs., 179.00; 46 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (173.46); 33 head, 509 to 544 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (169.95); 43 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (166.30); 47 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 147.00 to 155.50 (150.69); 31 head, 613 to 627 lbs., 160.50 to 166.00 (163.13), thin fleshed; 5 head, 623 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 48 head, 659 to 688 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.42); 6 head, 653 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 54 head, 714 to 743 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.54); 48 head, 757 to 790 lbs., 126.25 to 133.50 (128.93); 138 head, 804 to 839 lbs., 117.50 to 124.00 (120.52); 194 head, 856 to 897 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.73); 199 head, 905 to 941 lbs., 113.00 to 117.50 (115.40); 57 head, 989 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (161.17); 42 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (160.76); 63 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (162.43); 106 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (151.74); 24 head, 622 to 640 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.67); 21 head, 657 to 685 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (140.94); 17 head, 716 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.60); 75 head, 776 to 799 lbs., 116.50 to 123.75 (120.89); 74 head, 810 to 844 lbs., 113.00 to 116.50 (115.97); 201 head, 856 to 897 lbs., 109.00 to 113.50 (112.94). Medium and Large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 327 to 337 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.05); 8 head, 683 to 698 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.02); 8 head, 778 to 780 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (102.00); 6 head, 833 lbs., 93.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 367 to 397 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.09); 47 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (143.78); 67 head, 463 to 493 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (140.00); 112 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.17); 82 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.97); 35 head, 601 to 633 lbs., 124.50 to 131.00 (126.89); 44 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.28); 163 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (120.14); 13 head, 717 lbs., 124.00, replacement; 138 head, 757 to 794 lbs., 108.00 to 115.75 (113.59); 140 head, 818 to 842 lbs., 106.00 to 110.25 (108.83); 5 head, 928 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 312 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.35); 7 head, 394 to 398 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.71); 19 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.37); 29 head, 460 to 494 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.36); 10 head, 523 to 541 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.82); 12 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.96); 13 head, 605 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.31); 9 head, 672 to 687 lbs., 112.00 to 115.50 (114.35); 19 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 106.00 to 115.50 (109.25); 7 head, 759 lbs., 96.00. Medium and Large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 489 lbs., 125.00; 24 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 119.50 (116.99).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 561 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 623 lbs., 136.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.