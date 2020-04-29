Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,916 head selling on April 23, compared to 2,984 head trading on April 16 and 4,407 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the steers weighing 700 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $8 lower; 600 to 700 pounds were trading $2 to $3 higher; those 600 pounds and under indicated a lower undertone. The heifers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling steady to $6 lower and those 700 pounds and under were trading $3 to $5 lower. The trade and demand was moderate. Supply included 100% feeder cattle (63% steers, 37% heifers, 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 464 to 499 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (166.57); 61 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (162.95); 62 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.97); 8 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.39), unweaned; 73 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 151.50 to 158.25 (153.81); 13 head, 629 lbs., 162.00, thin fleshed; 15 head, 611 to 628 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.26), unweaned; 51 head, 654 to 668 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.13); 48 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.95), unweaned; 63 head, 712 to 724 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (133.54); 82 head, 758 to 779 lbs., 127.25 to 129.50 (128.83); 228 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 115.00 to 118.75 (117.44); 55 head, 874 lbs., 112.75; 347 head, 904 to 944 lbs., 103.60 to 110.75 (107.35); 105 head, 954 to 973 lbs., 100.00 to 101.50 (100.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 362 to 374 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.79); 31 head, 408 to 436 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.47); 33 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.88); 43 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (154.28); 42 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.59); 19 head, 609 to 630 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.16); 26 head, 656 to 671 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.86); 32 head, 729 to 733 lbs., 117.50 to 123.75 (120.16); 117 head, 789 to 796 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (117.66); 99 head, 812 to 845 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.59); 273 head, 861 to 898 lbs., 103.00 to 109.50 (105.93); 41 head, 933 lbs., 99.00; 24 head, 958 to 973 lbs., 94.00 to 96.75 (96.05). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.63); 6 head, 440 lbs., 152.00; 21 head, 451 to 480 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (148.67); 8 head, 520 to 535 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.85); 6 head, 588 lbs., 132.00; 18 head, 621 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.03); 7 head, 662 to 693 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.42); 14 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 111.50 to 112.50 (112.16); 21 head, 764 to 796 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (106.27); 19 head, 827 to 841 lbs., 98.00 to 102.00 (100.11); 32 head, 879 lbs., 99.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 310 to 347 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.41); 17 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (148.65); 41 head, 413 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.71); 37 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (141.76); 60 head, 504 to 532 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (138.01); 26 head, 550 to 563 lbs., 138.50 to 141.00 (140.02); 76 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 120.00 to 126.25 (123.89); 61 head, 671 to 695 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.41); 108 head, 685 to 694 lbs., 127.75 to 129.00 (128.42), replacement; 28 head, 722 to 727 lbs., 119.00 to 121.75 (120.58); 101 head, 769 to 795 lbs., 106.50 to 112.00 (108.10); 73 head, 801 to 803 lbs., 102.50 to 104.00 (102.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 395 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 415 to 417 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.43); 25 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.83); 29 head, 512 to 535 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.25); 93 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.80); 36 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 116.00 to 120.50 (119.59); 46 head, 664 to 674 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (114.43); 180 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 106.00 to 114.50 (111.17); 77 head, 761 to 796 lbs., 102.25 to 105.00 (102.63); 50 head, 845 to 846 lbs., 91.00 to 100.00 (97.30); 29 head, 880 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 1079 lbs., 80.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 470 to 486 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.23); 10 head, 525 to 541 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (122.74); 20 head, 552 to 585 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.25); 15 head, 608 to 634 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (111.19); 22 head, 670 to 673 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (109.23); 6 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.49). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 460 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.60).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 580 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.