Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,104 head of cattle selling Oct. 17, compared to 2,561 head on Oct. 10, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 750 to 1,000 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher and those 750 pounds and under lower experienced an undertone. The heifers, in a light test of 350 to 1,100 pounds, were selling $2 to $4 lower. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 322 to 336 lbs., 176.00 to 181.00 (178.91); 24 head, 425 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (173.17); 20 head, 439 lbs., 179.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 450 to 484 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.12); 77 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.25); 36 head, 516 lbs., 164.25 thin fleshed; 5 head, 542 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 88 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 150.00 to 157.25 (153.97); 143 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 147.50 to 156.50 (151.54); 51 head, 655 to 676 lbs., 150.25 to 155.00 (152.44); 14 head, 655 to 682 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (135.38) unweaned; 68 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.34); 9 head, 722 to 743 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.66) unweaned; 87 head, 750 to 790 lbs.,149.00 to 152.85 (152.49); 20 head, 822 to 830 lbs., 144.00 to 149.75 (147.41); 288 head, 854 to 895 lbs., 145.00 to 148.50 (147.51); 287 head, 905 to 945 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (146.27); 60 head, 974 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 424 to 444 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.15); 6 head, 448 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 43 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (154.67); 30 head, 529 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.67); 5 head, 524 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 63 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (146.76); 52 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 144.50 to 146.75 (145.81); 9 head, 609 to 638 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.57) unweaned; 30 head, 660 to 671 lbs., 144.50 to 147.50 (146.29); 75 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (146.26); 111 head, 766 to 793 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (145.09); 8 head, 861 lbs., 134.50. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 486 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 386 to 397 lbs. 145.00 to 153.00 (149.23); 36 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.79); 117 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (143.69); 18 head, 484 to 485 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.33) unweaned; 113 head, 513 to 547 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (139.02); 40 head, 536 to 548 lbs., 131.50 to 132.50 (131.89) unweaned; 98 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (139.74); 60 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (131.02) unweaned; 65 head, 602 to 630 lbs., 138.00 to 144.75 (141.36); 29 head, 627 to 637 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.77) unweaned; 85 head, 651 to 692 lbs., 135.00 to 143.75 (140.92); 28 head, 663 to 682 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.83) unweaned; 36 head, 732 to 746 lbs., 138.00 to 143.25 (140.31); 54 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (138.19); 8 head, 802 to 825 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.76); 6 head, 1005 lbs., 122.00; 12 head, 1065 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 376 to 394 lbs., 143.00; 28 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (136.52); 20 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.72); 30 head, 566 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.06); 14 head, 627 to 628 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.57); 6 head, 606 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 20 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.61); 27 head, 913 to 949 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (121.77); 22 head, 1040 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 507 to 529 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.07); 13 head, 727 lbs., 118.00.s
