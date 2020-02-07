Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,323 head selling a week ago and 2,154 head trading Jan. 23, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, receipts were showing the effect of the wet snow in the area that left much mud behind. In steers weighing 300 to 1,000 pounds, a lower undertone was noted, with instances selling $7 to $10 lower. In heifers weighing 350 to 900 pounds, a lower undertone was noted with instances trading $6 to $7 lower. Trade and demand were moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (71% steers, 29% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 335 to 348 lbs., 183.00 to 190.00 (188.51); 34 head, 483 to 498 lbs., 176.00 to 177.00 (176.29); 5 head, 516 lbs., 176.00; 109 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 155.50 to 163.00 (158.78); 23 head, 558 to 570 lbs., 169.00 to 173.50 (172.34), thin fleshed; 69 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (149.78); 149 head, 672 to 699 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (142.05); 123 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (142.46); 6 head, 727 lbs., 151.00, thin fleshed; 5 head, 712 lbs., 133.50, unweaned; 61 head, 763 to 774 lbs., 138.00 to 146.10 (143.24); 364 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.73); 98 head, 862 to 881 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.17); 6 head, 959 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 305 lbs., 177.00; 11 head, 395 lbs., 174.00; 22 head, 408 to 430 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (166.39); 32 head, 516 to 549 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (162.83); 7 head, 591 lbs., 137.00; 8 head, 635 lbs., 135.00; 32 head, 675 to 694 lbs., 135.50 to 136.50 (135.76); 26 head, 717 to 742 lbs., 135.00 to 135.75 (135.43); 120 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (134.19); 77 head, 818 to 847 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (132.66); 61 head, 902 lbs., 127.50; 9 head, 962 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 1023 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 466 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 625 to 647 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (128.75).
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 377 to 397 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (156.29); 26 head, 481 to 483 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (151.69); 20 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (150.02); 54 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.64); 90 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (134.92); 113 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.28); 49 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (129.37); 83 head, 755 to 782 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (129.60); 5 head, 849 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 14 head, 858 to 891 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.59). Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 400 to 428 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 473 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 525 lbs., 141.00; 28 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.02); 16 head, 670 to 691 lbs., 126.50 to 129.50 (128.40); 9 head, 765 to 795 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.57); 68 head, 820 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,6 head, 507 to 528 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.55).
