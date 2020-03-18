Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,663 head selling on March 12 and 2,342 head trading on March 5, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
There was no price trend available due to limited comparable sales. The market has continued to decline, causing producers to further hold on to supplies. Lower undertones were noted for both steers and heifers. Trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (45% steers, 0% dairy steers, 54% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 508 lbs., 166.00; 29 head, 557 to 569 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.85); 5 head, 606 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 65 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 138.50 to 145.50 (142.03); 33 head, 708 to 724 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.57); 7 head, 712 lbs., 113.00, fleshy; 46 head, 779 to 792 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.55); 21 head, 757 to 786 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.41), fleshy; 56 head, 820 lbs., 118.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 458 to 489 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (153.11); 8 head, 535 to 543 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.11); 12 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.29); 13 head, 653 to 687 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.38); 83 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (129.86); 6 head, 722 to 733 lbs., 100.00 to 101.00 (100.50), fleshy; 111 head, 813 to 825 lbs., 113.75 to 114.50 (114.13); 78 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 109.50 to 111.75 (110.23); 60 head, 944 lbs., 105.75; 7 head, 1029 lbs., 94.00.
Feeder dairy steers: Large frame 3, 5 head, 1024 lbs., 54.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 442 to 447 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (151.29); 41 head, 504 to 543 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.65); 5 head, 541 lbs., 128.00, fleshy; 89 head, 553 to 583 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (144.09); 6 head, 593 lbs., 116.00, fleshy; 22 head, 609 to 633 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.40); 13 head, 621 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 70 head, 711 to 722 lbs., 117.50 to 119.00 (118.51); 5 head, 706 lbs., 114.00, fleshy; 21 head, 827 to 833 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.29); 10 head, 867 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 483 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.28); 21 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.45); 13 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.44); 37 head, 633 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (122.32); 71 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (121.01); 7 head, 667 lbs., 105.00, fleshy; 61 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.43); 12 head, 822 to 827 lbs., 105.50 to 107.00 (105.88); 69 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 102.00 to 103.25 (103.17). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 693 lbs., 114.50; 7 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.11); 62 head, 767 lbs., 105.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 71 head, 873 to 898 lbs., 82.00 to 94.25 (92.95); 27 head, 906 to 915 lbs., 92.00; 14 head, 954 to 998 lbs., 78.00 to 93.50 (82.75).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 790 lbs., 115.00.
