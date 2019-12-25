Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,291 head of feeder cattle trading on Dec. 19 and 3,015 head selling a week ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was the last reported sale of of 2019. Snow and cold temperatures hit the area earlier in the week. Compared to a week ago, the steers weighing 850 to 1,050 pounds were selling steady to $1 higher; 600 to 850 pounds were trading $3 to $5 higher; a lower undertone was noted in 600 pounds and under lower. The heifers weighing 750 to 1,100 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower; while a higher undertone was noted in 750 pounds and under. The trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (57% steers and 43% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%. Sales will resume after the holiday break on Jan. 2.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 400-447 lbs., 174.00-177.00 (175.58); 17 head, 533-542 lbs., 166.50-169.00 (167.82); 6 head, 518 lbs., 189.00, thin fleshed; 54 head, 552-598 lbs., 163.00-170.00 (166.86); 12 head, 575 lbs., 175.00, thin fleshed; 99 head, 600-641 lbs., 158.00-167.00 (163.78); 6 head, 609 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 93 head, 662-696 lbs., 150.50-156.00 (155.33); 67 head, 698 lbs., 161.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 667-697 lbs., 137.00-140.50 (137.78), unweaned; 98 head, 705-746 lbs., 148.00-153.00 (150.47); 45 head, 781-796 lbs., 145.50-149.75 (148.33); 42 head, 802-809 lbs., 144.00-145.00 (144.41); 249 head, 853-881 lbs., 142.00-149.25 (147.90); 5 head, 882 lbs., 152.50, thin fleshed; 28 head, 900-932 lbs., 141.75-143.00 (142.35); 20 head, 955 lbs., 142.00; 14 head, 1000-1018 lbs., 139.00-140.00 (139.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 418-445 lbs., 164.00-170.00 (168.77); 5 head, 466 lbs., 165.00; 21 head, 511-536 lbs., 154.00-163.00 (159.29); 26 head, 552-575 lbs., 146.00-150.00 (148.45); 26 head, 618-649 lbs., 147.00-154.50 (151.00); 26 head, 675-697 lbs., 147.00-149.00 (148.15); 25 head, 715-743 lbs., 136.00-144.00 (138.55); 40 head, 751-789 lbs., 136.00-142.00 (138.52); 31 head, 806-845 lbs., 134.00-139.50 (135.73); 17 head, 950 lbs., 133.50; 35 head, 1031 lbs., 131.50; 35 head, 1109-1116 lbs., 125.00-126.00 (125.32).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 492 lbs., 155.50; 14 head, 510-537 lbs., 144.00-150.00 (147.32); 8 head, 555-597 lbs., 145.00-151.00 (148.65); 18 head, 593 lbs., 154.00, replacement; 18 head, 578 lbs., 154.00, thin fleshed; 6 head, 582-590 lbs., 122.00-126.00 (124.01), unweaned; 13 head, 601-634 lbs., 138.00-145.00 (141.68); 38 head, 654-696 lbs., 134.00-139.00 (136.12); 7 head, 667 lbs., 143.00, replacement; 103 head, 713-730 lbs., 134.00-137.50 (136.68); 23 head, 704 lbs., 140.00, replacement; 273 head, 755-793 lbs., 135.00-138.75 (136.86); 60 head, 781 lbs., 141.00, replacement; 24 head, 814-828 lbs., 134.50-137.75 (136.68); 35 head, 854-868 lbs., 129.00-133.00 (132.21); 33 head, 923-947 lbs., 125.00-129.50 (127.64); 12 head, 973-984 lbs., 124.00-125.00 (124.50); 17 head, 1064 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 410-448 lbs., 147.00-152.00 (149.19); 5 head, 483 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 522-545 lbs., 138.00-143.00 (140.55); 14 head, 586-598 lbs., 134.00-139.00 (136.36); 15 head, 610-638 lbs., 134.00-137.00 (134.98); 34 head, 650-693 lbs., 128.00-131.00 (130.08); 80 head, 754-783 lbs., 130.50-133.75 (133.34); 11 head, 828-838 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 857 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 1070 lbs., 110.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.