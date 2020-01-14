Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported 4,439 head of cattle selling on Jan. 9 and 3,448 head selling on Jan. 2, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the steers weighing 650 to 950 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher. Heifers weighing 650 to 1,050 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower. In steers and heifers 650 pounds and under, a higher undertone was noted. The trade was active and demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 38% heifers and 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 306 lbs., 196.00; 9 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 181.00 to 184.00 (183.05); 18 head, 353 lbs., 193.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 410 to 429 lbs., 184.00 to 188.00 (185.98); 7 head, 411 lbs., 200.00, fancy; 49 head, 421 to 443 lbs., 193.00 to 194.50 (194.08), thin fleshed; 20 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 181.00 to 189.50 (184.91); 16 head, 462 to 472 lbs., 190.00 to 194.00 (192.30), thin fleshed; 81 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 173.00 to 181.75 (178.06); 18 head, 502 to 507 lbs., 183.00 to 186.00 (184.55), thin fleshed; 44 head, 560 to 561 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (176.34); 148 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (161.00); 209 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 152.00 to 158.50 (153.84); 24 head, 682 to 694 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (141.95), unweaned; 205 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 150.00 to 157.25 (153.92); 204 head, 754 to 794 lbs., 147.00 to 154.25 (151.12); 85 head, 802 to 831 lbs., 145.00 to 148.25 (147.27); 33 head, 812 lbs., 153.00, thin fleshed; 136 head, 850 to 884 lbs., 143.75 to 147.00 (144.61); 60 head, 946 lbs., 139.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 312 to 340 lbs., 177.50 to 185.00 (181.41); 5 head, 302 lbs., 164.00, fleshy; 12 head, 363 lbs., 172.00; 9 head, 469 to 495 lbs., 166.00 to 172.00 (168.07); 7 head, 459 to 463 lbs., 175.00 to 177.50 (176.42), thin fleshed; 16 head, 506 to 543 lbs., 167.00 to 171.50 (169.26); 133 head, 566 to 594 lbs., 164.00 to 170.50 (167.84); 163 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (154.72); 25 head, 659 to 679 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (150.83); 253 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (146.74); 115 head, 752 to 782 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (145.16); 100 head, 808 to 839 lbs., 135.25 to 143.50 (138.41); 82 head, 851 to 897 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (142.21); 17 head, 903 to 920 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (136.98); 12 head, 985 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 508 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 596 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 655 lbs., 134.00; 43 head, 702 to 733 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.64). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 413 lbs., 55.00; 5 head, 525 lbs., 63.50; 5 head, 767 lbs., 82.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 324 lbs., 175.00; 15 head, 397 to 398 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (168.80); 16 head, 403 to 434 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (165.25); 60 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (161.00); 65 head, 501 to 523 lbs., 156.00 to 161.25 (159.59); 7 head, 522 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 162 head, 564 to 586 lbs., 150.00 to 159.75 (155.51); 68 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.51); 6 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.52), fleshy; 227 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 136.00 to 144.75 (141.62); 235 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (138.96); 90 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.45); 74 head, 801 to 834 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.47); 15 head, 859 to 864 lbs., 130.00 to 132.25 (131.50); 8 head, 911 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 1018 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 303 to 343 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (162.45); 10 head, 355 to 381 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.48); 7 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (154.82); 22 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (154.83); 85 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (148.45); 32 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (140.31); 116 head, 607 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (140.41); 50 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.45); 11 head, 763 to 788 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.60); 13 head, 855 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 1138 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 299 lbs., 147.00; 7 head, 320 to 347 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.51); 8 head, 625 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 792 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 331 lbs., 190.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 829 lbs., 116.00.
