Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,053 head selling on Feb. 6, compared to 2,323 head trading Jan. 30 and 1,024 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves weighing under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, with instances selling as much as $7 higher; those over 700 pounds were trading mostly $2 to $5 lower with several lots with good condition selling steady. The heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were trading mostly $3 lower on a limited supply; those 550 to 700 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower; and those 700 to 800 pounds were trading mostly steady, with a few attractive large lots selling as much as $6 higher. This consignment consisted of several load lots that were met with good demand, especially if their condition was right. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 355 to 386 lbs., 179.00 to 192.00 (185.23); 3 head, 378 lbs., 205.00, thin fleshed; 19 head, 426 to 437 lbs., 178.00 to 187.00 (182.23); 18 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 192.00 to 196.00 (192.62), thin fleshed; 32 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 182.50 to 183.00 (182.78); 20 head, 463 to 480 lbs., 189.00 to 197.00 (191.34), thin fleshed; 10 head, 500 to 511 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (177.62); 27 head, 520 to 524 lbs., 187.00, thin fleshed; 112 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (162.61); 40 head, 570 lbs., 176.00 to 176.50 (176.30), thin fleshed; 73 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 148.00 to 161.00 (155.40); 14 head, 612 lbs., 172.50, thin fleshed; 217 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (149.86); 14 head, 663 to 692 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.41), fleshy; 154 head, 704 to 744 lbs., 135.50 to 150.00 (144.34); 50 head, 736 lbs., 153.50, fancy; 2 head, 728 lbs., 131.00, fleshy; 77 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 133.00 to 147.50 (138.37); 8 head, 760 lbs., 129.50, fleshy; 336 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 129.50 to 143.50 (134.42); 7 head, 801 lbs., 129.00, full; 95 head, 862 to 883 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.35); 271 head, 921 to 948 lbs., 122.75 to 129.50 (124.63); 16 head, 978 to 986 lbs., 118.50 to 126.00 (122.62); 58 head, 1027 lbs., 117.50; 9 head, 1108 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 478 lbs., 169.00; 3 head, 508 lbs., 164.00; 3 head, 590 lbs., 149.00; 3 head, 675 lbs., 131.50; 5 head, 719 lbs., 134.50; 16 head, 788 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 568 lbs., 132.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 653 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 670 lbs., 127.00, fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 348 lbs., 169.00; 3 head, 365 lbs., 161.00; 37 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 146.00 to 162.00 (154.75); 30 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.57); 45 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (146.44); 23 head, 518 lbs., 150.75, thin fleshed; 98 head, 554 to 590 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (140.56); 3 head, 590 lbs., 133.50, fleshy; 24 head, 559 lbs., 151.50, thin fleshed; 188 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 128.50 to 138.25 (135.53); 4 head, 604 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 122 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 129.25 to 133.00 (131.73); 26 head, 680 to 686 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.23), fleshy; 278 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 126.00 to 136.75 (132.36); 6 head, 743 lbs., 122.50, fleshy; 105 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 127.00 to 131.10 (129.02); 36 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 125.00 to 128.75 (127.59). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 445 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 458 to 478 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.76); 17 head, 530 to 543 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (131.17); 17 head, 550 to 553 lbs., 135.50 to 141.00 (140.03); 8 head, 625 to 632 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.50). Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 512 lbs., 127.00.
