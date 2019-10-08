Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported 1,828 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 2,743 head a week ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 850 to 1,000 pounds were steady to $8 higher; those 700 to 850 pounds were steady to $3 lower; and 700 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone. The heifer receipts were lower and there were not enough stock for a good market test. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers, 31% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 455 to 464 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (172.29); 30 head, 552 to 583 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (157.70); 39 head, 557 lbs., 167.56 thin fleshed; 26 head, 609 to 636 lbs., 154.50 to 160.00 (156.83); 36 head, 614 to 615 lbs., 164.00 to 165.50 (164.92) thin fleshed; 17 head, 653 to 668 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (157.68); 128 head, 708 to 731 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (151.77); 27 head, 764 to 794 lbs., 144.50 to 149.00 (146.03); 72 head, 753 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 804 to 830 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.09); 146 head, 862 to 878 lbs., 143.60 to 146.10 (144.80); 51 head, 905 to 908 lbs., 139.75 to 142.75 (140.92); 114 head, 953 to 957 lbs., 139.75 to 139.85 (139.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 464 to 469 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (156.07); 30 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.54); 44 head, 550 to 568 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (152.31); 68 head, 611 to 639 lbs., 144.50 to 149.00 (146.57); 45 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.31); 34 head, 722 to 745 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.98); 14 head, 765 to 789 lbs., 140.00; 23 head, 823 to 846 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (136.30); 11 head, 904 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 567 to 576 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.63); 12 head, 718 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (131.07).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 297 lbs., 170.00; 19 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.70); 15 head, 482 to 497 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (147.59); 42 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 141.50 to 146.00 (142.60); 85 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.72); 40 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.17); 22 head, 667 to 682 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (139.84); 33 head, 718 to 737 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.98); 7 head, 775 to 779 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.85); 7 head, 801 lbs., 135.75; 9 head, 824 lbs., 139.50 replacement; 34 head, 853 to 888 lbs., 132.00 to 136.25 (134.57); 24 head, 879 lbs., 139.25 replacement; 13 head, 903 lbs., 131.50; 11 head, 1015 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.42); 10 head, 515 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.99); 8 head, 572 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.63); 8 head, 637 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 670 to 678 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.68); 6 head, 713 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 764 to 797 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.76); 17 head, 840 to 846 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.82); 11 head, 935 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 816 lbs., 129.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 1058 lbs., 86.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.