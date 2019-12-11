The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,457 head selling on Dec. 3 and 2,719 head were sold Nov. 5, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
All calves had a minimum of one round of shots and had been weaned at least 30 days. All heifers were guaranteed open unless specified. There was no sale Thanksgiving week. The steers showed a definite increase and heifers showed lower undertones from the previous sale. The trade was active and demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (66% steers, 34% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 443 to 449 lbs., 183.00 to 191.00 (184.93); 32 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 182.00 to 190.00 (188.04); 84 head, 511 to 540 lbs., 176.00 to 183.00 (180.57); 168 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (173.56); 245 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 158.25 to 166.00 (162.36); 158 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (157.58); 6 head, 672 lbs., 168.00, thin fleshed; 79 head, 710 to 719 lbs., 150.50 to 159.75 (157.63); 23 head, 723 lbs., 163.00, thin fleshed; 95 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (144.85); 42 head, 812 to 820 lbs., 137.00 to 145.75 (140.35); 23 head, 860 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (175.58); 80 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.84); 60 head, 561 to 597 lbs., 164.00 to 169.50 (167.06); 83 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (151.37); 153 head, 656 to 693 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.61); 61 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (143.92). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 494 lbs., 154.00; 27 head, 572 to 599 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (156.46); 12 head, 712 to 722 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (135.13); 10 head, 786 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 480 to 493 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (148.38); 69 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.31); 168 head, 552 to 588 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (142.86); 192 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.81); 25 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.08); 71 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (129.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 376 to 388 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.25); 9 head, 455 to 458 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.66); 28 head, 527 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.56); 47 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.56); 23 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.74); 8 head, 667 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 424 to 442 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.62); 15 head, 492 to 496 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.19); 7 head, 528 lbs., 121.00; 39 head, 564 to 573 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (123.78).
