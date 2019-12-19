The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,015 head selling on Dec. 12 and 3,685 head selling on Dec. 5, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the Dec. 5 sale, the steers weighing 850 to 1,000 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower; with those 850 pounds and under a higher undertone was noted with instances trading $1 to $3 higher. The heifers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher; in those 800 pounds and under a lower undertone noted with instances trading $1 to $3 lower. The trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (53% steers and 47% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 380 lbs., 189.00; 23 head, 421 to 428 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (181.14); 12 head, 465 to 475 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (176.41); 82 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.56); 26 head, 506 lbs., 174.50, thin fleshed; 69 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 158.50 to 167.00 (163.70); 151 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (157.65); 8 head, 615 to 621 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.00), unweaned; 86 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (150.68); 37 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 146.50 to 149.00 (148.10); 36 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (145.79); 7 head, 792 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 213 head, 801 to 841 lbs., 143.75 to 149.00 (147.03); 32 head, 823 to 845 lbs., 134.25 to 135.00 (134.44), unweaned; 209 head, 853 to 870 lbs., 143.00 to 147.85 (146.41); 6 head, 864 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 47 head, 906 to 918 lbs., 141.00 to 143.75 (142.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 412 to 448 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (168.32); 22 head, 513 to 538 lbs., 154.50 to 162.00 (157.51); 15 head, 532 to 536 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.67), unweaned; 9 head, 555 to 556 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (152.00); 40 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 147.00 to 153.50 (151.58); 76 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (145.75); 76 head, 713 to 734 lbs., 136.50 to 143.50 (139.23); 42 head, 753 to 786 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (137.89); 16 head, 855 to 895 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.88); 64 head, 1005 to 1024 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (132.19). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 459 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 535 to 538 lbs., 144.00 to 154.50 (151.65); 10 head, 1022 to 1038 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (111.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 427 to 446 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.29); 59 head, 462 to 491 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (142.47); 30 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.44); 5 head, 542 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 69 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (135.95); 20 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (123.97), unweaned; 30 head, 612 to 633 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (135.00); 20 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (127.89), unweaned; 57 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.15); 94 head, 676 lbs., 141.00, replacement; 30 head, 679 to 694 lbs., 124.50 to 126.50 (125.69), unweaned; 53 head, 736 to 742 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.94); 26 head, 749 lbs., 140.00, replacement; 26 head, 732 to 739 lbs., 122.50 to 125.50 (123.30), unweaned; 91 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (137.68); 139 head, 806 to 813 lbs., 134.00 to 138.25 (138.07); 20 head, 853 to 861 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.70); 30 head, 969 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 404 to 428 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.24); 17 head, 477 to 490 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.60); 18 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.26); 67 head, 569 to 598 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (131.35); 55 head, 603 to 613 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.31); 64 head, 657 to 686 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.68); 85 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 127.00 to 133.75 (129.64); 7 head, 765 to 787 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.98); 11 head, 821 to 823 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.27); 9 head, 880 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 955 lbs., 121.00; 56 head, 1010 to 1034 lbs., 121.00 to 121.50 (121.40); 9 head, 1167 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 313 to 342 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.35); 12 head, 433 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.97). Medium and large 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 390 lbs., 118.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.