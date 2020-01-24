Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,611 head of feeder cattle selling Jan. 16 compared to 4,439 head trading Jan. 9, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the steers weighing 600 to 1,000 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower; steers weighing 600 pounds and under, a lower undertone was noted. The heifers weighing 650 to 1,000 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher; and those 650 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone. The trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (68% steers, 32% heifers, 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 437 to 449 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (186.33); 18 head, 429 lbs., 208.00, thin fleshed; 49 head, 465 to 483 lbs., 195.75 to 197.00 (195.92), thin fleshed; 25 head, 514 to 544 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (176.02); 10 head, 513 to 536 lbs., 184.00 to 187.00 (185.47), thin fleshed; 73 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 163.00 to 170.50 (167.88); 32 head, 554 lbs., 187.00, thin fleshed; 17 head, 554 to 591 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.72), unweaned; 147 head, 601 to 634 lbs., 154.75 to 161.00 (157.65); 5 head, 624 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 180 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 144.00 to 155.50 (147.83); 14 head, 678 to 691 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.13), unweaned; 119 head, 712 to 746 lbs., 147.00 to 152.25 (150.20); 12 head, 723 lbs., 156.25, thin fleshed; 17 head, 701 to 709 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.30), unweaned; 115 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.15); 8 head, 750 to 777 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.73), unweaned; 238 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 142.00 to 145.75 (144.70); 229 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 137.00 to 142.60 (139.90); 125 head, 863 lbs., 147.75, fancy; 95 head, 903 to 936 lbs., 137.25 to 140.00 (138.34); 62 head, 964 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 372 to 383 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (173.62); 12 head, 364 lbs., 201.50, thin fleshed; 5 head, 444 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 176.00 to 178.00 (177.03); 39 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 163.00 to 172.00 (167.85); 6 head, 543 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 13 head, 578 to 580 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (160.84); 49 head, 614 to 649 lbs., 145.00 to 151.50 (148.34); 76 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.22); 166 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 141.50 to 146.00 (143.00); 14 head, 713 to 718 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (130.35), unweaned; 101 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 138.00 to 141.75 (140.55); 66 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.85); 41 head, 863 to 871 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.22). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 263 lbs., 137.00; 7 head, 466 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 562 to 581 lbs., 148.50 to 150.00 (149.14). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 511 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 423 lbs., 164.00; 48 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (161.21); 160 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (154.28); 101 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.28); 7 head, 647 lbs., 137.00, fleshy; 176 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 138.00 to 145.50 (141.47); 10 head, 652 to 670 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 166 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.90); 6 head, 733 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 57 head, 751 to 785 lbs., 136.50 to 139.75 (137.11); 18 head, 812 to 847 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (135.31); 12 head, 881 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 984 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 458 to 483 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.03); 13 head, 523 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (145.80); 64 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (142.91); 44 head, 615 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.23); 54 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.48); 5 head, 744 lbs., 134.50; 16 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.64); 44 head, 805 to 825 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (130.44); 15 head, 857 to 883 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (123.89); 9 head, 917 lbs., 124.50; 3 head, 967 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 478 to 491 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.31); 5 head, 721 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 539 lbs., 163.00.
