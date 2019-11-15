Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,932 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 2,335 head on Oct. 31, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the receipts reflected the weather changes the area has been experiencing. The steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and those 800 pounds and under experienced a higher undertone with instances of $3 higher. The heifers weighing 750 to 1,050 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher and those 750 pounds and under experienced a steady undertone. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 328 lbs., 180.00; 14 head, 359 to 397 lbs., 174.00 to 177.00 (175.00); 15 head, 414 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.57); 8 head, 433 to 448 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.38) unweaned; 11 head, 477 to 479 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (173.18); 10 head, 471 to 493 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.45) unweaned; 88 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (162.04); 69 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 170.00 to 178.50 (174.63) thin fleshed; 7 head, 549 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 201 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 150.50 to 159.00 (154.93); 36 head, 561 to 589 lbs., 161.00 to 163.50 (162.42) thin fleshed; 15 head, 556 to 591 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.20) unweaned; 25 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (153.28); 30 head, 607 to 634 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.13) unweaned; 144 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (155.28); 113 head, 712 to 748 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (151.58); 7 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.56) unweaned; 47 head, 756 to 784 lbs., 147.00 to 154.50 (150.89); 76 head, 768 lbs., 164.25 fancy; 6 head, 778 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 150 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 148.50 to 154.00 (151.13); 46 head, 838 lbs., 158.25 thin fleshed; 168 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 150.00 to 155.75 (152.75); 6 head, 860 to 862 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.00) unweaned; 104 head, 911 to 941 lbs., 147.00 to 153.25 (149.17); 39 head, 960 to 963 lbs., 146.00 to 148.75 (147.20). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 401 to 429 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (166.11); 35 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (163.55); 14 head, 528 to 535 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.06); 6 head, 523 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 98 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.86); 192 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.80); 59 head, 712 to 727 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.68); 57 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 139.50 to 145.00 (141.86). Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 454 to 490 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 406 to 409 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.66); 42 head, 474 to 499 lbs., 138.50 to 143.00 (139.68); 155 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (137.45); 68 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.21); 27 head, 571 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.19) unweaned; 69 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.11); 17 head, 612 to 633 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (125.16) unweaned; 53 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 138.00 to 144.25 (143.25); 25 head, 662 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.06) unweaned; 28 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.11); 197 head, 752 to 785 lbs., 139.00 to 144.25 (139.72); 164 head, 803 to 832 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (140.58); 130 head, 854 to 898 lbs., 130.00 to 137.25 (134.96); 23 head, 930 lbs., 133.25; 30 head, 1012 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 367 to 383 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.08); 30 head, 404 to 446 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.38); 37 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.11); 33 head, 515 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.12); 61 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.74); 132 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.31); 65 hed, 652 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.79); 43 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (129.35); 16 head, 835 lbs., 134.00; 29 head, 909 to 910 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (121.03); 17 head, 1074 lbs., 107.00.
