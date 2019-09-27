Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,703 head of cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 1,643 head on Sept. 12, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, steers weighing 850 to 1,050 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher and those 850 pounds and under experienced a higher undertone. The heifers from 300 to 1,000 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 80% steers and 20% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 416 lbs., 182.00; 15 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.86); 45 head, 502 to 534 lbs., 160.00 to 167.50 (162.56); 10 head, 557 to 566 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (160.81); 18 head, 592 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.33) fleshy; 38 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 152.50 to 156.00 (154.79); 26 head, 623 to 646 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (136.34) unweaned; 52 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 148.00 to 155.50 (151.24); 24 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 148.00 to 151.75 (149.26); 57 head, 734 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 132 head, 754 to 793 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (149.59); 18 head, 757 to 760 lbs., 132.50 to 133.00 (132.58) unweaned; 136 head, 807 to 843 lbs., 141.00 to 145.25 (143.59); 315 head, 853 to 896 lbs., 135.00 to 144.75 (138.27); 17 head, 866 lbs., 120.50 unweaned; 213 head, 902 to 915 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (137.55); 219 head, 983 to 996 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.18); 58 head, 1015 to 1018 lbs., 125.00 to 128.35 (128.18); 102 head, 1073 to 1089 lbs., 123.60 to 123.85 (123.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 513 to 526 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.27); 23 head, 587 to 593 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.31); 13 head, 603 to 634 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.65); 47 head, 656 to 694 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (137.74); 6 head, 723 to 732 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.01) unweaned; 65 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 137.25 to 144.00 (140.48); 54 head, 817 to 845 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.40); 55 head, 869 to 893 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.51); 228 head, 910 to 944 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.32).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 349 lbs., 165.00; 10 head, 368 to 390 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (160.63); 9 head, 441 to 449 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152.68); 39 head, 463 to 486 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (149.96); 11 head, 502 lbs., 146.00; 37 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 142.50 to 148.50 (145.78); 27 head, 603 to 606 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (143.28); 16 head, 706 to 718 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (135.93); 110 head, 750 to 764 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (135.02); 53 head, 831 to 847 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.50); 19 head, 853 to 876 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (123.56); 19 head, 901 to 939 lbs., 122.00 to 122.25 (122.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.72); 28 head, 554 to 585 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (136.60); 21 head, 629 to 644 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.58); 28 head, 672 to 693 lbs., 130.00; 18 head, 743 to 749 lbs., 128.00; 11 head, 797 lbs., 120.00; 23 head, 904 to 913 lbs., 119.00 to 119.50 (119.28); 7 head, 1034 lbs., 112.00.
