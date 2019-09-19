Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,643 head of cattle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 1,887 head on Sept. 5, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers weighing 750 to 1,000 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower; those 550 to 750 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower; and those 350 to 550 pounds were much lower and not well tested. The heifers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were steady to $2 lower and those 700 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone with instances of $7 to $9 lower. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 55% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 378 to 398 lbs., 181.00 to 183.00 (181.64); 6 head, 435 lbs., 172.00; 8 head, 453 to 455 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.88); 8 head, 500 to 504 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (161.64); 17 head, 562 to 592 lbs., 148.50 to 155.50 (152.12); 5 head, 596 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 8 head, 604 lbs., 161.50; 20 head, 618 to 647 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (135.44) unweaned; 21 head, 691 to 698 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.77); 33 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.55); 8 head, 762 to 787 lbs., 140.00; 47 head, 808 to 837 lbs., 133.50 to 138.75 (136.37); 229 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 134.00 to 139.35 (137.06); 24 head, 993 lbs., 125.10; 55 head, 1003 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 535 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.40); 46 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (148.08); 26 head, 655 to 683 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.45); 15 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (135.87); 22 head, 764 to 774 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.90); 19 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 132.75 (131.24); 12 head, 1084 lbs., 112.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 631 lbs., 49.00; 6 head, 828 lbs., 53.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 346 lbs., 165.00; 10 head, 406 to 439 lbs., 158.00; 16 head, 474 to 492 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (151.12); 12 head, 501 to 502 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.42); 103 head, 559 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.40); 96 head, 607 to 642 lbs., 139.50 to 147.50 (143.67); 30 head, 665 to 689 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (142.60); 14 head, 663 to 665 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.57) unweaned; 56 head, 704 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.14); 12 head, 724 to 749 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.98) unweaned; 29 head, 758 to 767 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.20); 85 head, 808 to 840 lbs., 126.00 to 129.75 (127.31); 62 head, 851 lbs., 123.00; 106 head, 902 to 912 lbs., 126.35 to 126.85 (126.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 442 lbs., 148.00; 7 head, 479 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.56); 14 head, 565 to 572 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.36); 29 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.42); 34 head, 694 to 697 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (135.48).; 45 head, 777 to 797 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.99); 14 head, 805 to 843 lbs., 118.50 to 121.00 (119.37); 11 head, 990 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 517 lbs., 123.00.
