The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,335 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 31, compared to 2,537 head on Oct. 24, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the winter weather hit the area with frigid low temperatures and snow. The steers weighing 800 to 950 pounds were selling $3 to $9 higher, with 800 pounds and under experiencing a lower undertone. The heifers weighing 700 to 1,050 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher and those 700 pounds and under experienced a higher experienced. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 325 lbs., 179.00; 8 head, 388 lbs., 177.50; 10 head, 452 lbs., 172.50; 16 head, 522 to 530 lbs., 149.50 to 158.50 (155.59); 25 head, 580 to 583 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.37); 5 head, 590 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 593 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 27 head, 615 to 638 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.51) unweaned; 6 head, 676 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 661 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 716 to 731 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.77); 24 head, 720 to 725 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.12) unweaned; 55 head, 771 to 777 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (150.19); 319 head, 805 to 846 lbs., 146.00 to 153.75 (149.11); 116 head, 859 to 863 lbs., 153.10 to 153.50 (153.31); 240 head, 904 to 938 lbs., 142.50 to 148.50 (145.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 506 lbs., 147.50; 14 head, 568 to 591 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.00); 26 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.62); 21 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.29); 46 head, 723 to 730 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.39); 65 head, 809 to 846 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (141.85); 60 head, 899 lbs., 143.00; 21 head, 918 to 945 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.12). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 507 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 746 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 358 lbs., 143.00; 5 head, 455 lbs., 143.00; 8 head, 595 lbs., 144.00; 31 head, 602 to 622 lbs., 138.75 to 143.50 (140.47); 65 head, 652 to 677 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (143.15); 110 head, 704 to 735 lbs., 137.50 to 145.50 (141.29); 216 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.51); 143 head, 804 to 813 lbs., 135.50 to 138.25 (137.49); 11 head, 855 lbs., 132.50; 13 head, 933 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 1006 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.85); 41 head, 529 to 546 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.25); 41 head, 573 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (131.83); 24 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.85); 7 head, 718 to 722 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.87); 3 head, 847 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 926 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 1031 to 1033 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.38); 3 head, 1080 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.84); 27 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.53).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.15).
