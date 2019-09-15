Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,887 head of cattle selling on Sept. 5, compared to 3,535 head on Aug. 29, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower and those 800 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone with instances of $4 lower. The heifers weighing 400 to 850 pounds were steady to $2 lower with instances of $6 lower. The heifer receipts were much lower during the latest sale. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 34% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 365 lbs., 199.00; 11 head, 438 to 449 lbs., 183.00 to 187.00 (185.52); 39 head, 455 to 484 lbs., 174.00 to 182.50 (176.67); 24 head, 510 lbs., 176.00; 15 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.32); 13 head, 610 to 634 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.55); 7 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 146.50 to 153.00 (149.20); 78 head, 702 to 729 lbs., 145.00 to 148.75 (148.12); 6 head, 743 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 67 head, 778 to 795 lbs., 140.00 to 141.10 (141.03); 300 head, 803 to 836 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (138.27); 112 head, 862 to 888 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.05); 65 head, 956 lbs., 129.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 382 lbs., 179.00; 9 head, 595 lbs., 153.00; 19 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (147.38); 64 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.29); 10 head, 700 to 718 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.51); 40 head, 764 lbs., 138.50; 26 head, 808 to 841 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.37); 57 head, 961 to 988 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.87); 113 head, 1073 to 1087 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.08).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 405 to 421 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (150.41); 28 head, 454 to 484 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.51); 8 head, 523 to 525 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.50); 5 head, 591 lbs., 145.50; 42 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.68); 36 head, 678 to 684 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.94); 9 head, 670 to 683 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (129.40) unweaned; 23 head, 725 to 745 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.30); 40 head, 776 lbs., 130.75; 67 head, 802 to 817 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 379 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 421 to 442 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.56); 40 head, 508 to 533 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (135.27); 6 head, 635 to 637 lbs., 131.00 to 131.50 (131.25); 47 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.35); 29 head, 752 to 780 lbs.,. 128.00; 85 head, 850 to 869 lbs., 119.25 to 123.00 (120.42); 15 head, 912 to 936 lbs., 113.50 to 119.00 (114.88); 18 head, 961 lbs., 107.00; 8 head, 1039 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 862 to 888 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.19); 7 head, 969 to 997 lbs., 96.00 to 99.00 (97.69).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 519 lbs., 131.00.
