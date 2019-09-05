Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,535 head of cattle selling on Aug. 29, compared to 2,845 head on Aug. 22, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher and those weighing 700 pounds and under were steady as an undertone was noted. The heifers weighing 350 to 950 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 77% steers and 23% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 303 lbs., 195.00; 6 head, 494 lbs., 164.00; 7 head, 510 to 511 lbs., 137.00 to 137.50 (137.21) fleshy; 23 head, 577 to 583 lbs., 161.00 to 165.50 (164.38); 12 head, 600 to 604 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.33); 53 head, 674 to 679 lbs., 152.50 to 154.00 (153.37); 283 head, 707 to 744 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (153.91); 7 head, 707 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 260 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.97); 86 head, 753 to 794 lbs., 137.00 to 139.75 (139.15) unweaned; 472 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 139.25 to 145.00 (141.70); 503 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 136.00 to 142.85 (138.48); 175 head, 901 to 907 lbs., 136, 00 to 138.60 (137.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 574 to 580 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.19); 10 head, 638 to 642 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.49); 6 head, 608 to 628 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (134.94) unweaned; 22 head, 674 to 693 lbs., 142.00 to 145.50 (143.07); 5 head, 659 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 74 head, 705 to 731 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.86); 106 head, 761 to 797 lbs., 139.50 to 143.00 (140.49); 24 head, 831 to 847 lbs., 135.00; 113 head, 859 to 891 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (134.52); 62 head, 900 to 937 lbs., 125.00 to 133.10 (132.23); 195 head, 960 to 982 lbs., 122.00 to 128.85 (127.31); 6 head, 1084 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 674 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 399 lbs., 166.00; 29 head, 538 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 7 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.59); 16 head, 611 to 638 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.03); 22 head, 656 to 667 lbs., 141.00 to 144.50 (143.60); 6 head, 672 to 677 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.99) unweaned; 19 head, 713 to 735 lbs., 137.50; 148 head, 761 to 796 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (130.87); 64 head, 823 to 842 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (129.85); 89 head, 900 to 927 lbs., 124.50 to 127.25 (125.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 491 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.16); 33 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.94); 26 head, 648 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.84); 35 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (134.24); 71 head, 721 to 743 lbs., 132.50 to 134.50 (133.42); 81 head, 764 to 793 lbs., 127.00 to 128.75 (128.46); 43 head, 832 to 840 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.01); 20 head, 865 to 877 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (122.91); 10 head, 913 to 934 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.82).
